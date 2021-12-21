Berries Market to Grow by USD 8.96 Bn | Driven by growing awareness and promotion of benefits of consuming berries | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing awareness and promotion of the benefits of consuming berries. In addition, new product launches and expansion in the retail landscape will have an accelerating effect on the market's growth. However, adverse weather conditions might challenge the growth of the market.

Technavio expects the berries market size to grow by USD 8.96 bn between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period.

Berries Market: Segment Highlights

By Application, Technavio analyzes the global berries market across segments such as food and beverages, personal care, and others.

The demand for berries was significant from the food and beverage segment in 2020.

The increased use of berries in food products such as snacks, ice creams, yogurts, jams, and beverages like juices, soft drinks, smoothies, and wine is driving the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the food and beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

35% of the growth will originate from the European market.

The growing adoption of healthier lifestyles among consumers, the increasing demand for superfruits such as berries, and new product launches will be crucial in driving the growth of the berries market in Europe during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The UK, Germany , and France are the key markets for berries in Europe .

, and are the key markets for berries in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The berries market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period.

The berries market is segmented by Application (Food and beverages, Personal care, and Others) and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA).

, , APAC, , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BerryWorld Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Family Tree Farms, Haygrove Ltd., Sun Belle Inc., SunOpta Inc., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Wish Farms Inc.

