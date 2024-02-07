Berring strengthens its position in the retail segment with the signing of strategic partnership with US based Datascan

News provided by

BERRING

07 Feb, 2024, 12:51 ET

MALMO, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berring Group has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with US based DataScan, in a move to strengthen its retail profit protection position within the Nordic region.

Berring Group AB, the Sweden headquartered global security and risk firm announced today that it has entered into an agreement with US based Datascan to deliver techonology hardware and software solutions to retail customers in the Nordic region.

"We have signed an agreement to partner with DataScan LP, a US based supplier of inventory counting tools and software. The partnership with Datascan fits very well with our strategic focus to grow within key high-growth industry segments, in this case the area of retail inventory solutions. The agreement signed is for the Nordic region including; Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Iceland. In addition, it fits well with our risk-, and crisis management solutions directed at the retail-, and supply chain segments." says Jesper K. Pedersen, CEO of Berring Group AB. 

About Datascan

Datascan LP is a global leader in easy-to-use barcode and RFID inventory counting solutions for world-class retailers in more than 42 countries. Their fit-for-purpose scanners, best-in-class tracking software, and supplemental staffing allows customers to achieve accurate, on-demand physical inventory counts in the most effective and efficient way possible. For more information about Datascan visit www.datascan.com 

CONTACT: 
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.