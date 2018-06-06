Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP and Deloitte UK to Form Alliance to Deliver World's First Global Immigration Service

In an increasingly complex environment, today's multinational businesses are struggling to gain the right level of market insights, make the most of big data and integrate their mobility services to advance their immigration programs. It can be particularly tough to find service providers with large enough footprints to effectively address global challenges and to stay ahead of ever-increasing requirements for secure, innovative technologies. This alliance addresses those needs, bringing BAL's technology and innovation leadership together with the global acumen and scale of Deloitte Global. It gives multinational organizations the global perspectives and footprint and continuous innovation they need to stay ahead in today's rapidly-changing immigration market.

"Immigration is now a C-Suite priority and the landscape is more complex than ever before. Today's global businesses need innovative thinking, global scale and deep expertise," said Jeremy Fudge, BAL Managing Partner. "We're offering clients the very best of two leading organizations, delivering a level of expertise, scale, control and accountability they can't get anywhere else."

BAL's global clients can continue to expect the high-level of technology innovation reflected in products like BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform, top-notch information security and unmatched immigration expertise they've come to know. When served through this alliance, BAL clients will now experience the added benefit of:

A centralized view to stay ahead: Addressing the need for increased business integration, multinational companies can now get a combined, broader view of their global immigration programs – from tax to mobility to immigration services and beyond. This alliance gives companies what they need to ensure global alignment across their business.

Quality and scale: The alliance gives global businesses access to the worldwide scale of Deloitte Global combined with BAL's deep immigration expertise – all with a globally consistent quality and database.

Technology and security leadership: This alliance leverages the deep technology capabilities of two leading innovators to set a new benchmark for top-notch security solutions, and open the door to new possibilities in artificial intelligence, data analytics and other promising digital technologies.

"With the increased need for cross-border business travel, global organizations are recognizing the value of a firm that can bring a global footprint to help support the challenges of delivery and corporate compliance," said Kalvinder Dhillon, Deloitte Global Immigration Lead. "Our ability to provide a fully global, end-to-end service will help employers move talent where it's needed and enhance their compliance."

Under this alliance, BAL will remain an independent entity in the US. Deloitte Global will acquire BAL's non-US operations and assets in the UK, Singapore, Australia, Dubai, China, South Africa, Mozambique and Brazil. Deloitte US does not provide immigration or legal services and is not a party to the alliance with Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP, nor is it a party to the acquisition of BAL's non-US assets. References to Deloitte Global are references to the member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"). Deloitte UK is the sponsor of the alliance. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL does not provide services to clients.

About BAL

BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and clients more successful. Established in 1980, the firm provides unmatched immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation like its Cobalt® digital immigration services platform. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: www.balglobal.com.

