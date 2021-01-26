Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Expands Bay Area Reach, Launches Silicon Valley Campus

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman & Leiden (BAL) LLP, the world's preeminent corporate immigration law firm, opens the doors to its new office in Santa Clara, Calif., on Jan. 25. The expansion into Silicon Valley is not only part of the firm's national growth strategy, it also solidifies BAL as the dominant immigration law firm in Northern California and the West Coast.

"We are certainly thrilled about this newest expansion, and looking forward to being closer to our clients," said BAL Partner Nassim Mahzoon, who will oversee Santa Clara operations. "Additionally, clients and staff will find the new space to be a unique environment for connection, collaboration and problem solving, allowing us to strategize on program tactics and management, and ensure that clients are well-positioned for complex, global business challenges."

In a rapidly changing global mobility landscape, impacted by COVID-19, geopolitical and cross-border issues, a holistic immigration strategy is a necessity in today's business and policy environment. By understanding the complexities of global mobility and talent management, and by focusing on the client experience, BAL is able to turn immigration into a business advantage rather than a bureaucratic impasse for its clients.

"We have deep roots and long-standing relationships with Silicon Valley, and we understand the objectives of its established business community," said BAL Partner Frieda Garcia. "BAL has always shared the tech industry's organizational values, drive toward innovation and spirit of entrepreneurship, and we are creating tools and solutions today, for tomorrow's immigration challenges."

Known for its robust service-delivery model, BAL has revolutionized the industry by leveraging and developing AI, machine learning and robotic process automation (RPA) in groundbreaking ways to create an exceptional client experience. BAL's market-leading proprietary Cobalt® platform is the platinum standard in case management, security, and user experience, and BAL's newest multimedia Advisor portal is the industry's most comprehensive immigration knowledgebase for in-house professionals. The firm is consistently recognized for its tech innovation achievements by some of the most highly coveted awards in both legal and tech industries.

The Santa Clara office, located at 4555 Great America Parkway, is a campus-style space mirroring the culture, aesthetic and amenities familiar to Silicon Valley companies, as well as BAL's state of the art Center of Excellence in Dallas, Texas. The space inspires creativity and disrupts the traditional practice of law, appealing to our clients, their employees and the next generation of legal talent.

"We continue to empower the tech industry using 21st century tools to make their mobility and talent management programs more successful," said BAL Partner Carla Tarazi. "We serve our clients with skill, empathy and a mission to make a positive difference in people's lives."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

BAL, the world's preeminent corporate immigration law firm is the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law for 2019, the Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2020) and the National Law Journal's Best Law Firm for Women (2019 and 2020) and #1 in its class for the Best Law Firm for Female Attorneys on Law360's Glass Ceiling Report (2019 and 2020). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product. The firm is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, the firm provides immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.balglobal.com/.

