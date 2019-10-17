Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Expands Tech Presence with Opening of Silicon Valley Office

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman & Leiden (BAL) LLP, one of the world's largest immigration law firms, is expanding its presence in the U.S. through the addition of a new office in Santa Clara, the heart of Silicon Valley. BAL is already the fastest growing immigration firm, and this move allows the firm to meet current client needs and further expand its market position as the go-to firm for the tech industry.

Immigration has become increasingly complex and unpredictable at a time of fierce competition for global talent, especially in technology and other cutting-edge industries. It is no longer optional for businesses to have a reliable and effective immigration provider—it is a must. BAL provides on-the-ground capabilities and high-touch services to walk clients through their immigration and mobility challenges.

Last year, BAL enjoyed a breakout year. A first-of-its-kind alliance with Deloitte UK expanded our global capabilities, followed by the opening of a new office in New York City that further broadened our presence in the U.S. and diversified our clientele to financial services and other industries. The year culminated in BAL being named "Immigration Law Firm of the Year" for 2019 by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.

"We are on an aggressive growth trajectory and this addition puts us in the driver's seat to transform immigration in the tech world," said Jeremy Fudge, BAL Managing Partner. "BAL was born nearly four decades ago in San Francisco. Our expansion into Silicon Valley reflects our roots in combining superior expertise with an entrepreneurial spirit, and our commitment to growing with our clients as they face new challenges and embrace new possibilities."

BAL Partners Carla Tarazi and Frieda Garcia will lead the opening of the new office. Both partners have deep knowledge of Silicon Valley companies and extensive experience managing some of the largest immigration programs in the tech industry, providing preeminent client services with care and compassion.

"This is an exciting opportunity to be at the epicenter of innovation and at the intersection of immigration and technology—two fields that are rapidly changing and reinventing the world," said Tarazi.

"While BAL has served tech companies for decades, our physical presence in Silicon Valley will enable us to strengthen existing relationships and forge new connections," said Garcia.

About BAL

BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and clients more successful. Established in 1980, the firm provides unmatched immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation such as its Cobalt® digital immigration services platform. In 2018, the firm formed a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: www.balglobal.com.

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

Related Links

https://www.balglobal.com

