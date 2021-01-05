Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Promotes Matthew Gross and Mark Yelich to Partner

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman & Leiden (BAL) LLP, the world's preeminent corporate immigration firm, is pleased to announce the promotions of Matthew Gross and Mark Yelich to the partnership.

"Matt and Mark exemplify the best of BAL, and we are excited to welcome them to the partnership. Both have an unwavering desire and commitment not only to our clients, and the service we provide them, but to the continued success and growth of the firm, and our people," said Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "Adding them to the partnership ranks will make us stronger."

Matt is based in Dallas at BAL's Center of Excellence. He focuses on business immigration matters representing a broad spectrum of Fortune 500 companies, major universities, investors and foreign nationals in a range of industries, including healthcare, consumer goods and technology. Matt was recently recognized in this year's prestigious Legal 500 rankings for his expertise, where clients lauded him as a "trusted advisor."

"What has always propelled us as the industry leader in our field is our innovative spirit and approach," Matt said. "BAL is always looking ahead. Yes, we solve the problems our clients are dealing with today, but we are also anticipating challenges our clients may face 5, 10, 20 years from now, and building products, tools and solutions for that world. That's what sets us apart, and I'm honored to help steer us in that journey."

Mark practices in the firm's Tysons, Va., office and represents clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies in the IT, retail, healthcare, medical research, engineering, transportation and pharmaceutical industries. He provides his clients with strategic guidance on immigration programs and policies, and is an industry leader in guiding companies through internal reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions. Mark is a frequent speaker at national and international industry conferences and is an active member of Croatian organizations in the Washington, D.C., area and across the country. "My parents are both immigrants, so I understand both the technical and emotional components of immigration," Mark said. "Our firm is not just in the business of moving folks from point A to point B. Those are simply the mechanics of immigration. We bring it all together. Not just with our technology, tools, resources and subject-matter expertise, but with our empathy, transparency and a fundamental understanding that our clients' overall experience with our services should be second to none. It's a banner I definitely look forward to carrying as a partner."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP

BAL is one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms and the Best Lawyers® Law Firm of the Year in U.S. Immigration Law (2019), the Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2020), the #1 Law Firm Law Firm for Women by the National Law Journal (2019 and 2020) and the #1 Best Law Firm for Female Attorneys among firms it size by Law360 (2019 and 2020).

BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform earned a 2020 CIO 100 Award, won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product and placed as a 2020 Tech Titans Award finalist. The firm is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful.

Established in 1980, the firm provides immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, Lawdragon, and Who's Who Legal. For more information, please visit: https://www.balglobal.com/.

