Berry Aviation lends support to OSU Foundation and rocket research initiative

"We are very grateful for the support we received from BAI," commented Dr Rouser, adding that the funding, "is a force multiplier to the unique rocket research in our aerospace propulsion and power program."

As part of the research program, students tailor rockets to accommodate a particular UAS platform based on the vehicle's weight, desired flight speed at motor burn-out, and maximum g-load. The students then mix and cast the rocket's propellant in order to achieve the predicted performance. Their results are then validated using a mobile ground testing rig. The program offers relevant learning experience that transcends standard classroom academics and basic lab research. The hands-on engagement with fully-realized rockets that hold real commercial potential is equipping and inspiring the OSU students for successful careers in the aerospace industry.

Berry Aviation currently employs a team of UAS engineers in Stillwater, OK who are rapidly accelerating research and fielding new systems. The BAI team partners with OSU in several areas involving autonomy, UAS, and Counter-UAS development. Gary Ambrose, the company's Vice President of Autonomous Systems, explained, "This is just one of the emerging areas we are looking to partner with OSU Unmanned Systems Research Institute and the great group within Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. Berry is working with OSU to rapidly develop defense technologies, while providing high-paying employment opportunities for graduating students."

Stan Finch, Berry Aviation President, further remarked, "We are excited about partnering with OSU and investing in this rapidly growing business sector in Oklahoma. The technologies being developed are key enablers for both the Department of Defense and Berry Aviation commercial aviation."

Founded in 1983, Berry Aviation, Inc. provides specialty aviation solutions for passenger and cargo transport, aerial delivery, personnel recovery, casualty and medical evacuation, ISR, night vision goggle, UAS, and training, along with maintenance repair and modification services. The company conducts 14,000 global flight and ground operations annually and possesses extensive operating experience in some of the world's most austere and unique environments with customers and end-users including all branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. Berry Aviation is based in San Marcos, Texas and is a member of Acorn Growth Companies.

SOURCE Berry Aviation, Inc.

