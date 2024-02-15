Berry Aviation Secures Key Role in $946 Million Contract to Strengthen Sustainment Solutions for the U.S. Army

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Aviation, Inc (BAI) has been awarded a subcontract and key role on a $946 million dollar contract supporting the U.S. Army. The contract, awarded to Amentum Services Inc. (Amentum) as the prime, includes the modernization, integration, and sustainment of a fleet of 150 fixed wing aircraft. With more than 35 years of DOD experience, BAI continues to demonstrate its ability to oversee and manage complex contracts to help accomplish the U.S. military mission through its growing Part 145 MRO and Component Repair and Overhaul (CRO) capabilities.

BAI, a member of Acorn Growth Companies, is headquartered in San Marcos, TX. With 40 years of experience in the aviation industry, BAI operates a broad portfolio of specialized aviation solutions that includes Government Services, On-Demand Cargo, Unmanned Aerial Systems, ISR, and Passenger Operations, Part 135 Aerial Delivery, Part 135 Fixed Wing Night Vision Flight, and Part 135 Air Ambulance, MEDEVAC and CASEVAC. The company is certified as an FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station and is medically accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS).

Acorn Growth Companies (AGC) is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. More information can be found at AcornGrowthCompanies.com

