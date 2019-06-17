Berry Companies, Inc. Announces Greg Joerg as CFO

WICHITA, Kan., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Companies, Inc., today announced the addition of Greg Joerg to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Joerg most recently owned his own consulting firm, working with small-to-midsize companies in operations, financial processes, and functions and IT strategy. Prior to consulting, Joerg served a combined total of 20 years at Koch Industries, Koch Business Solutions, Flint Hills Resources, and Koch Materials.

"Berry is a long-standing fixture in Wichita and the markets they serve; enjoying success across multiple generations and businesses. This has led them to this time and place as they look to move the growth needle. I consider myself fortunate to be able to contribute to this effort."

Making the announcement, Walter Berry, CEO of Berry Companies, said: "Greg is the second of several planned organizational changes we're making to build a centralized leadership structure that will better serve Berry Companies."

Berry went on to explain that growth and expansion across a range of businesses and geography have created a dispersed leadership that needed to be brought together under a new structure. "We're focusing on this new organizational structure throughout the balance of '19," Berry added.

Berry Companies was founded as Berry Tractor & Equipment, Co. in Wichita, KS in 1957 by Fred Berry and his late brother Paul. Today, Berry Companies, Inc. is run by Walter Berry (Fred's son) and operates seven divisions throughout the Midwest. Berry Tractor & Equipment (Komatsu), Berry Material Handling (Hyster/Yale), and 5 Bobcat divisions: White Star Machinery, Bobcat of the Rockies, Bobcat of Houston, K.C. Bobcat and Bobcat of Dallas.

