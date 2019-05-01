WICHITA, Kan., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Companies, Inc., today announced the promotion of Stephanie Farley as Chief People Officer.

Making the announcement, Walter Berry, CEO of Berry Companies, said: "Stephanie is the first of a number of organizational moves we're making to build a leadership structure that will carry us into the future."

Stephanie Farley, CPO

Berry went on to explain, "We've been blessed with growth and expansion across a range of businesses and geography that naturally lead to dispersed leadership. We believe there's benefit from building a centralized C-suite leadership team in Wichita and will be focusing on this throughout the balance of the year."

Farley has served as HR Director for Berry Companies since 2017. She has both education and business experience, including a bachelor's degree in education from WSU and an MBA from Washburn University. Farley's experience includes roles in human resources and accounting, serving as General Manager of Kansas Operations for Connex International and Regional Director of a large-scale fitness facility in the Topeka/Lawrence area. Prior to joining Berry, Stephanie served as an accountant and HR business partner for a CPA firm in Wichita. She is a Six Sigma Black Belt and holds PHR certification.

"I'm honored and thrilled at this opportunity. I love that 'People' is in my title. Berry's focus on people aligns nicely to my experience and enthusiasm for talent development and engagement and continuation of Berry's strength as a family-run, family-oriented business," Farley said.

Berry Companies was founded as Berry Tractor & Equipment, Co. in Wichita, Kansas in 1957 by Fred Berry and his late brother Paul. Today, Berry Companies, Inc. is run by Walter Berry (Fred's son) and operates seven divisions throughout the Midwest. Berry Tractor & Equipment (Komatsu), Berry Material Handling (Hyster/Yale), and five Bobcat divisions: White Star Machinery, Bobcat of the Rockies, Bobcat of Houston, K.C. Bobcat and Bobcat of Dallas.

Media Contact: Sean Buchanan, Director of Corporate Services, Phone: (316) 832-0171, Email: sbuchanan@berrycompaniesinc.com.

Related Images

stephanie-farley.jpeg

Stephanie Farley

Stephanie Farley, CPO

SOURCE Berry Companies, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.berrycompaniesinc.com

