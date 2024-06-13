Berry Delicious! Minnesota Grown Berries Usher in Summer

Juicy strawberries now ripe for the picking; raspberries, blueberries, Haskaps and more to follow

SAINT PAUL, Minn., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A berry delicious season is in store as over 190 Minnesota Grown producers kick off berry season. Strawberries are ready for harvest this week in southern and central Minnesota, with availability moving north. Strawberries will be followed by other types of berries as summer progresses. Blueberries and raspberries will be ripe in July, along with other lesser-known Minnesota Grown berries including Haskaps (also known as honeyberries), elderberries and aronia berries.

"Juicy berries are the perfect summer accompaniment to picnics, ice cream sundaes, cool beverages, tasty desserts, sweet salads, refreshing jams and syrups, and so many more meals and treats," said Rachel Wandrei, marketing manager for the Department of Agriculture's Minnesota Grown program. "No matter where you buy your Minnesota Grown berries – whether picking them right on the farm or finding them at a farmers' market – choosing local berries supports Minnesota farmers and sustains community economies."

Minnesota Grown has taken all the guess work out of finding the best places for berries with its directory at MinnesotaGrown.com. The website also features tasty berry recipes – from raspberry muffins to sweet flower berry tea and more – along with tips for visiting a pick-your-own berry farm. Berry season is short and sweet, so don't wait to gather friends and family to go berry picking.

For over 35 years, Minnesota Grown has helped connect customers with local farmers. The Minnesota Grown Directory has more than 1,000 member farms, markets, and producers statewide, including more than 190 members offering berries. Find berries near you at MinnesotaGrown.com, and look for the Minnesota Grown logo at grocery stores.

The Minnesota Grown Program is a statewide partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota producers of agricultural products. Created in the 1980s by specialty crop growers to differentiate their products, the program is a trusted resource to connect producers and consumers. Minnesota Grown maintains the online Minnesota Grown Directory, which connects Minnesotans directly to farmers, farmers' markets, and other producers. For more information, visit MinnesotaGrown.com.

