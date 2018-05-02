This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933. As required by Rule 135, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements represent Berry's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the pursuit of an initial public offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Berry's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Berry does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Berry to predict all such factors.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berry-petroleum-corporation-announces-submission-of-draft-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-300641579.html

SOURCE Berry Petroleum Corporation