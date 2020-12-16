Berry Writing Group Launches New Online Writing To Get Things Done® Course For Businesses

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Writing Group, a long-time provider of professional courses aimed at providing immediate improvement to course takers' writing and verbal communication skills, today launched its new Online Writing To Get Things Done® (WGTD) course for businesses in wide variety of professional industries.

The new Online WGTD program is a self-directed course that teaches learners to present their ideas clearly in all business communications, including emails, reports, meeting minutes, proposals and various technical documents. The self-paced program has been updated with a new LMS that streamlines the delivery, distribution, user and administration experience. The new Online WGTD course also contains 195 pages of interactive activities to create an engaging learning experience, as well as new videos, graphics, added content and closed captioning.

"Our new Online Writing To Get Things Done program is not only for troubled writers – it's for everyone," says Stan Berry, president, Berry Writing Group. "The Online WGTD course teaches teams to write clear, actionable and deadline-oriented emails and reports that recipients will actually read and respond to. With the extensive number of assets added to the course, the new program is poised to deliver dramatic results for both individuals and entire departments."

The Online WGTD course is designed to align entire departments, divisions, and organizations with a communication style that improves productivity and positively impacts businesses' bottom line. At the conclusion of the course, participants will be able to:

Write technical information to non-technical people

Use appropriate deadlines and subject lines

Improve readability and response from recipients

Develop a professional tone that encourages cooperation

Use three models of organization for all business writing

The course is available as an on-demand experience distributed to individuals or teams for their individual, self-paced online learning experience with automatically generated course evaluations and certificates upon completion. In addition to the on-demand experience, purchasing organizations can add a two-hour follow-up video conference call with course creator, Stan Berry, to ask specific questions about their writing samples and give and receive feedback.

To receive a sample of the course for free, click here.

About Berry Writing Group

Since 1975, Berry Writing Group has helped businesses solve communication issues through its Writing to Get Things Done® (WGTD) Program. Berry Writing Group's courses teach employees how to meet important deadlines, keep projects on target, solve problems, and manage performance by writing emails, technical documents and reports that get things done. WGTD is the only online writing course certified by the e-Learning ASTD (American Society of Training & Development) Certification Institute with an unprecedented score of 96 out of 100. Its clients include the U.S. Department of Defense, Twin Cities Metro Municipalities, The Minnesota Chapter of American Public Works Associations and more. WGTD complies with the Federal Plain Language Training Mandate mandated by federal, state, county and city governments.

Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, Berry Writing Group is strategically located near Minneapolis and the neighboring state capital of St. Paul.

To learn more, visit berrywritinggroup.com or follow on LinkedIn .

Media contact:

Carissa Ackley | Altitude Marketing | [email protected] | 610.905.7574

SOURCE Berry Writing Group

Related Links

https://www.berrywritinggroup.com/

