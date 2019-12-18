Berryessa Business Community Provides Teacher Grants

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berryessa Union School District teachers were awarded $16,000 in community grants by the Berryessa Business Association, a coalition of local businesses dedicated to improving their schools and community.

For 42 years, Berryessa business leaders have held an annual Art Festival to foster a sense of community and to make possible numerous teacher grants at their local school district. "This annual event is a celebration of the achievements of our Berryessa community, bringing together thousands of families to enjoy. Our business community is proud to invest back into the success of our schools and our future workforce through teacher grants," said Frank Cancilla, President of the Berryessa Business Association.

"The funds raised at the festival enable our talented teachers to implement programs and activities that enhance the educational experience for our students," said Superintendent Dr. Roxane Fuentes. "Funds donated this year will be invested in new books, yearbook resources, art and music program supplies, AVID, PBIS, transportation for field trips, and other important projects benefiting our students."

The Board of Trustees of the Berryessa Union School District held a special awards ceremony on November 12, 2019 for the winning teachers. Project plans are now in motion for implementation by the first of the new year.

About Berryessa Union School District:

Berryessa Union School District is located in the heart of Silicon Valley, nestled against the northeast foothills in San Jose, California. The District serves a community of approximately 45,000 homes and has about 7,200 students enrolled in kindergarten through eighth grade. More than 700 certificated and classified Berryessa employees work daily at 10 elementary schools and three middle schools as teachers, administrators, and other support staff.

Representing a beautiful spectrum of ethnic and cultural backgrounds, Berryessa pupils experience a well-coordinated curriculum that reflects the commitment to helping each student achieve her/his potential. For more information, visit https://www.berryessa.k12.ca.us/

