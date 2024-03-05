Bert Kreischer Announces Third Annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival 2024 Coming to Hall of Fame Village on June 20

Featuring Bert Kreischer, Tony Hinchcliffe, Whitney Cummings, Ralph Barbosa, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder & more to be announced

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 8 at hofvillage.com

CANTON, Ohio, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village announced today that Bert "The Machine" Kreischer will keep the party going this Summer with his third annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival. The festival is set to visit 13 of the most iconic ballparks, amphitheaters, and arenas across the country including Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, June 20, 2024. The biggest comedy event of the year with a "Fully Loaded" line-up that includes Bert Kreischer, Tony Hinchcliffe, Whitney Cummings, Ralph Barbosa, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, and many more to be announced.

"Hall of Fame Village is excited to host the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival and to welcome some of the best in comedy to Canton. It's a fantastic lineup featuring several of today's best comedic entertainers, building on the shows we have offered in the space over the past year. We have put together an awesome 2024 "Roster" of events, bringing 12 months of new programming to our campus. Guests and fans can expect several more new and engaging events and happenings to be announced, offering a variety of diverse entertainment options for everyone," said Anne Graffice, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs & Global Marketing at Hall of Fame Village.

The 2023 Fully Loaded Comedy Festival saw record-breaking attendance numbers and this year is expected to be even larger. Kreischer says, "Fully Loaded is the best ticket you can buy in entertainment this summer - Indoors, outdoors, baseball stadiums, arenas, amphitheaters... The Fully Loaded lineups are top to bottom the best talent to have ever graced stand-up stages. An absolute no-brainer for any comedy fan."

The concept for the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival was conceived during Bert's 2020 Hot Summer Nights Tour while performing at drive-in venues during the pandemic. He fell in love with the unconventional aspect of outdoor comedy shows, which sparked the idea to create a top-tier showcase that had never been done before. Having fond memories of the original Lollapalooza, Bert founded his own comedy version that would encompass everything he loves: comedy, the outdoors, good times, and drinking with friends to give fans an experience they will be talking about for years to come.

Promoted by Outback Presents, Presale begins Tuesday, March 5 at 11am CT /12pm ET (code: LOADED) and will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 8 at 10am local time. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit hofvillage.com.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About Bert Kreischer

Comedian/Actor/Podcaster Bert Kreischer's career has evolved from being Rolling Stone Magazine's " Number One Partier in the Nation ," to one of the top grossing stand-up comics in the business and star of a major motion picture, The Machine, from Sony Pictures.

According to Forbes, Kreischer has been hailed as, "one of the best storytellers of his generation, seamlessly and sincerely sharing anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age."

Last March, Kreischer released his highly anticipated 5th stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle, the follow up to his previous stand-up specials, Secret Time, The Machine, and Hey Big Boy, which are currently streaming on Netflix. Razzle Dazzle was a hit for Netflix, garnering critical praise and reaching their top 10 most watched list with over 8.3 million total views.

This July, Kreischer is shooting his 6th Netflix special in his hometown of St. Petersburg FL and all six shows of the run sold out within a day. Kreischer starred in and produced the 2023 Sony Pictures film, The Machine, based on his signature stand-up set recounting his true experience with Russian mobsters while on a booze-soaked college trip. The Machine immediately launched into Netflix's Global Top 10 Films list upon its premiere later that year on the streamer.

Kreischer's second annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival hit sixteen of the most iconic ballparks and arenas across the country during the summer of 2023, and he took his festival to sea with the Fully Loaded at Sea Cruise this past October. The highly anticipated event sold out in just a few days.

In addition to being named, "one of the US's top stand-ups over the past decade," by The Guardian, Kreischer is a world-renowned podcaster hosting Bertcast with over 600 episodes, and 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura, which consistently charts in the top 10 comedy podcasts worldwide. Kreischer also created, hosts, and produces the YouTube cooking show, Something's Burning, which has earned over 26.2M views.

On social media, Kreischer boasts impressive numbers totaling 12.2M fans across all platforms, and 223.9M total views on his YouTube channel alone. In 2022, he founded Berty Boy Productions , the production home to the entire video and podcast solar system that orbits Kreischer, his friends and colleagues, and the Fully Loaded Comedy brand.

About Outback Presents:

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, Tenn., Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com .

SOURCE Hall of Fame Village