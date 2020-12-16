Berta Paredes's new book ¿Habla Dios en Poesía? is an inspiring collection of poems that share God's comforting love that touches the soul

Paredes said this about his book: "This book is divine inspiration. One afternoon I was alone in my house, waiting for my husband and children to have dinner, while they arrived I lay down on the bed for a moment and closed my eyes, after a while I began to read words that passed through my mind, all I saw was so beautiful, that it inspired me to write poems, that's how this stage of life began. These poems will take you as in a journey of daily life, but at the same time, it will confront you with the truths that God teaches us in his Word."

Published by Page Publishing, Berta Paredes's new book ¿Habla Dios en Poesía? will fill the readers with divine wisdom and thanksgiving for the Lord's graciousness and mercy.

Consumers who wish to be uplifted with spiritual poems inspired by the Word of God can purchase ¿Habla Dios en Poesía? in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

