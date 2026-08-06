Bertagni 1882 Selects St. Charles, Missouri, for New Food Manufacturing Facility

Facility will create 150 new jobs and strengthen U.S. operations from the center of the country

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertagni 1882 USA Inc., a subsidiary of Ebro Foods, announced plans to establish a new food manufacturing facility in St. Charles, Missouri, investing $36.4 million and creating 150 new jobs over two phases. The investment will strengthen the company's nationwide manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

"From winning a gold medal at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair to choosing St. Charles for its first U.S. manufacturing operation today, Bertagni's connection to Missouri runs deep," said Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe. "Missouri's prime central location, world-class agricultural foundation, and top-tier logistics infrastructure make us the ideal home for premier global brands. We are proud to partner with Bertagni as they build their American footprint and bring new opportunities to St. Charles County."

The pasta manufacturing facility will create 150 new jobs and strengthen U.S. operations from the center of the country. Post this

"The acquisition of the St. Charles facility marks an exciting new chapter for Bertagni. It will allow us to expand into meat-filled specialties, enhance supply chain security through U.S.-based production, and deliver fresh products to our retail partners while continuing to provide the award-winning Italian quality we have perfected since 1882," said Enrico Bolla, Managing Director and Co-founder of Bertagni 1882. "This investment enables us to reach out to new customers in a market brimming with opportunities."

Bertagni's fresh-filled pasta varieties reach consumers across five continents through specialty food channels, delicatessens, premium retailers, and private-label programs for leading international retailers. The company's investment in St. Charles further strengthens that global network, providing access to a skilled workforce, robust multimodal transportation infrastructure, and a collaborative business environment that will support long-term growth throughout North America.

City leadership emphasized that Bertagni's decision reflects confidence in St. Charles' workforce, business climate, and long‑term economic vision. "We worked hard to make St. Charles the strongest choice for this project," said Mayor Dan Borgmeyer. "Our goal is always to create an environment where companies can invest, grow, and succeed—and we're excited to welcome Bertagni as part of that future."

Situated in one of Missouri's key manufacturing corridors, this new facility strengthens St. Charles County's status as a hub for advanced manufacturing. The county hosts a wide range of manufacturers, including those in aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, consumer products, fabricated metals, plastics, and other advanced industries.

"A world-renowned company like Bertagni choosing to expand in our community speaks volumes about the local workforce and the business-friendly environment in the City of St. Charles," said Scott Drachnik, President & CEO of the Economic Development Council of St. Charles County.

"Success is contagious, and when an international brand like Bertagni invests in the St. Louis region, it sends a signal that we have the workforce, infrastructure, and economic environment manufacturers need to compete globally. We thank Bertagni for their investment, and we welcome the company to the St. Louis region," said Ron Kitchens, Managing Partner of Greater St. Louis, Inc.

"We are proud to welcome Bertagni to Missouri as they establish their first U.S. facility in St. Charles," said DED Director, Michelle Hataway. "This major investment is a testament to our state's strong business environment, skilled workforce, and central location. Missouri is open for business, and we are excited to support Bertagni's continued global growth."

"Bertagni's investment reinforces Missouri's leadership in food and beverage manufacturing and reflects the confidence global companies have in our state's competitive advantages," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Bringing new life to an existing facility with a rich food manufacturing legacy is a win for both the company and the region's economy. Missouri's skilled workforce, central location, integrated supply chain, and efficient transportation network give manufacturers the advantages they need to grow, serve customers, and succeed in the U.S. market."

The project represents a collaborative effort among Bertagni 1882, Missouri Partnership, City of St. Charles, Economic Development Council of St. Charles County, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri One Start, Greater St. Louis Inc., Spire, Ameren, and Gilmore & Bell.

Missouri continues to attract companies from around the world by offering a skilled workforce, world-class infrastructure, competitive business costs, and a collaborative economic development network that helps businesses launch, expand, and succeed.

About Bertagni 1882

Founded in 1882, Bertagni is Italy's oldest producer of filled pasta and a pioneer in bringing authentic Italian pasta to markets worldwide. For more than 140 years, the company has combined tradition and innovation to preserve the authentic taste and quality of filled pasta in every product. Today, Bertagni specializes in the production of premium private-label filled pasta for leading retailers worldwide, building on a legacy of craftsmanship, quality, and Italian culinary heritage.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization that attracts new jobs and investment to Missouri by promoting the state's competitive business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has led and supported economic development projects in collaboration with partners across the state, generating thousands of jobs and billions in new capital investment. Learn more about our recent projects.

Contact: McKenzie Stroot, [email protected]

SOURCE Missouri Partnership