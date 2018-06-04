Bertazzoni Introduces New Ranges, Refrigerators, And Dishwashers To The North American Market

With the unveiling of the entirely new range platform in the Professional and Master series, the company is offering the most robust set of innovation and function capabilities to date. The ranges provide best-in-category cooking performance accomplishments, including the fastest time-to-boil time enabled by the new Monobloc 19,000 BTU brass burner layout. Bertazzoni is now the category leader with a boil time of less than 6 minutes for ½ gallon of water, 11% faster than the company's previous iteration. The 30" and 36" ranges feature expanded oven capacities. The most cavernous cavity offers 5.9 cubic feet of space—a gain of 41% more space from the previous iteration, and the largest-in-category cavity.

The range platform continues a design evolution for the Bertazzoni brand. Standout achievements include new colors—the Master line, previously only available in stainless steel, is now available in Matte White and Matte Black. The Professional line continues to offer a palette of the company's signature, eye-catching hues, ranging from glossy Red, Orange, Yellow, White and Black.

Bertazzoni has also introduced new stainless steel and panel-ready, built-in and bottom-mount refrigerators, as well as dishwashers, providing solutions for the many needs of today's kitchens, from new construction to remodeling, expansive single-family homes to compact kitchens in high-rise developments.

To find a distributor near you, visit us.bertazzoni.com.

About Bertazzoni

Founded in Guastalla in 1882, Bertazzoni is one of the most dynamic and innovative companies in the cooking appliance market. Currently led by the fifth and sixth generations of the Bertazzoni family. Awarded for its quality of product design, Bertazzoni received the 100 Italian Excellence Award in 2016, the Golden A'Design Award in 2016, Interior Design's Best of Decade Award in 2016, Beautiful Kitchens & Baths 30 Most Innovative Products Award in 2017 and was honored the ELITE Quality Certification in 2015, which supports companies that represent high success potential.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bertazzoni-introduces-new-ranges-refrigerators-and-dishwashers-to-the-north-american-market-300658177.html

SOURCE Bertazzoni