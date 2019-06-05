Bertazzoni Launches The New Heritage Series In North America

"We're honored to present the new Heritage Series, which builds on Bertazzoni's six-generation family legacy," said Paolo Bertazzoni, CEO and fifth-generation family member. "The evolution of this series, which embodies the longest linage of our brand, received remarkable feedback. We look forward to continuing its tradition of converging pride in craftsmanship with best-in-class innovation.

Completing the portfolio's reinvigoration, the Heritage Series takes aesthetic cues from Bertazzoni's early 1900s wood-burning stoves. New styling elements include:

New finishes: Finishes now include an era-inspired Ivory Enamel , a confident, textured Matte Black on Metal and a versatile Brushed & Polished Stainless Steel .

Finishes now include an era-inspired , a confident, textured and a versatile . Solid metal handles and knobs: Spanning the entire appliance suite, including refrigerators and dishwashers, these accents continue a tradition of timeless elegance.

While this series' distinct styling has the hallmarks of a protagonist, the fresh Heritage interpretation makes for a perfect pairing with today's traditional, transitional or contemporary kitchen ambiance.

New functionality updates include:

Best-in-category cooking performance, including the fastest time-to-boil – sub six minutes for a half-gallon of water - enabled by the new Monobloc 19,000 BTU brass burner layout

– sub six minutes for a half-gallon of water - enabled by the brass burner layout Powerful lineup of 36" and 48" ranges with all-gas or a dual-fuel self-clean options

or a self-clean options Largest oven size in its class , responding to North American cooking preferences

, responding to North American cooking preferences Edge-to-edge inner glass door for easy cleaning

for easy cleaning Excellent cooking results with the new food probe function in all dual-fuel models

in all dual-fuel models Timeless gauge design and intuitive digital user interface

and intuitive digital user interface Smooth-motion telescopic glides for oven shelves

glides for oven shelves Soft-close door hinge system for all range models

Heritage Series ranges and range hoods are available through local distributors nationwide. To learn more or find a distributor, visit us.bertazzoni.com.

About Bertazzoni

Founded in Guastalla in 1882, Bertazzoni is one of the most dynamic and innovative companies in the cooking appliance market. Currently led by the fifth and sixth generations of the Bertazzoni family, the company is represented in over 60 countries has doubled its size over the past 10 years. Awarded for its quality of product design, Bertazzoni received the Good Design Awards in 2018, Red Dot Awards in 2018, Beautiful Kitchens & Baths 30 Most Innovative Products Award in 2017, 100 Italian Excellence Award in 2016, the Golden A'Design Award in 2016, Interior Design's Best of Year Award in 2016, and was honored the ELITE Quality Certification in 2015, which supports companies that represent high success potential.

