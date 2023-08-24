Berthel Fisher Announces the Successful Recruitment of MP Butterworth & Associates

The addition of Pennsylvania-based firm comes after top branch offices, Freedom Financial Group and 1st and Main, brought aboard new advisors in recent months

The recruits boost Berthel Fisher's assets under management by $165 million

Firm also announced it has named Nate Spencer Vice President of Business Development to help build on recent recruiting momentum

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berthel Fisher Companies (Berthel Fisher) – a Cedar Rapids, IA-based, full-service independent financial services firm serving the needs of growth-oriented financial advisors and RIAs – today announced the successful recruitment of MP Butterworth & Associates, a Reading, Pa-based firm with approximately $85 million in assets under management. The firm is led by Mike Butterworth.

This addition comes after Berthel Fisher branch offices have made a series of advisor additions. Freedom Financial Group, a top-performing branch based in North Dakota, welcomed Carl Wallin to its team, while 1st and Main Investment Advisors in Colorado added Dylan Brooks. In all, Berthel Fisher has recruited over a dozen advisors in recent months, boosting its AUM by $165 million.

"We are very excited to welcome Mike, Chris, Dylan and Carl, along with several next-gen advisors to the Berthel Fisher family," said Paige Swartzendruber, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Berthel Fisher. "In the years to come, we look forward to supporting all of these teams in the important work they do on behalf of clients."

Meanwhile, as part of this announcement, Berthel Fisher has also named Nate Spencer Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Spencer's responsibilities will include recruiting new independent financial professionals, developing acquisition strategies and fostering organic growth and retention among existing financial professionals.

Spencer comes to Berthel Fisher from Allworth Financial, where he worked in the firm's mergers and acquisitions unit. He will report to Swartzendruber.

"Over the years, Berthel Fisher has worked hard to adapt to the needs of its advisors and the realities of our ever-evolving industry while remaining steadfast in our commitment to providing financial professionals with the products, platforms and resources necessary for their businesses to succeed," Spencer said. "I look forward to sharing the firm's story with the market and achieving the lofty growth goals we have set for ourselves."

Mr. Butterworth founded his eponymous firm in 1984. His son Chris joined the practice in 2012. While the firm offers comprehensive wealth management solutions, it specializes in supporting the long-term planning needs of families caring for loved ones with special needs.

"Our firm is delighted to affiliate with Berthel Fisher," Mr. Butterworth said. "Over the years, we have developed a reputation for working with special needs families across the country, so we needed a partner with the flexibility and resources to allow us to serve these clients in a way that works for us and them. That, in part, is what brought us to Berthel Fisher. They understand what we're about and are as passionate about our work as we are."

Freedom Financial Group was founded by Marissa Nehlsen, the firm's Chief Executive Officer. Freedom Financial delivers a holistic experience to clients, coordinating wealth management, risk management, and small business and estate planning solutions. Nehlsen, who has over 25 years of financial services experience, believes strongly in education and is devoted to ensuring her firm provides the necessary tools to help people take control of their financial futures.

Meanwhile, 1st and Main is led by its founder Fraser Horn. Armed with over 30 years of experience, he and his team assist clients with goals-based planning using tactical portfolio management. The addition of Brooks gives the firm a total of five financial professionals. Besides its two Colorado locations, the firm has an office in Greenville, SC.

Swartzendruber concluded, "As excited as I am about welcoming new advisors to our firm and adding Nate to our leadership team, this is only the beginning of Berthel Fisher's next growth stage. I am confident we will continue to recruit advisors who act with the highest level of integrity and are committed to staying with us for the long term and building high-quality books of business through comprehensive, goals-based wealth management strategies."

In 2025, Berthel Fisher Companies will be celebrating 40 years in business. Given its current growth trajectory, the companies plan to celebrate that milestone not only with its long-time partners, but also many new financial professionals seeking a culture that focuses on integrity, family values and relationships.

About Berthel Fisher Companies

Berthel Fisher Companies is a national financial services firm which supports four unique companies that together provide comprehensive investment management as well as financial products and services to financial advisors and their clients: Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc. (BFCFS) is a full-service broker-dealer supporting independent financial advisors across the U.S. in running their business as they see fit. Securities Management & Research, Inc. is an insurance-based broker-dealer that provides multiple business opportunities for representatives. BFC Planning, Inc. is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor providing an extensive list of portfolio managers and access to top-tier custodians. Berthel Fisher & Company Insurance, Inc. is an insurance agency providing comprehensive insurance solutions from top carriers.

