Bertilimumab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: A Fully Human Monoclonal Antibody with Specificity for Human Eotaxin-1 and Inhibits its Function

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Dec, 2023, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bertilimumab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about bertilimumab for bullous pemphigoid in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the bertilimumab for bullous pemphigoid in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the bertilimumab for bullous pemphigoid.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the bertilimumab market forecast analysis for bullous pemphigoid in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in bullous pemphigoid.

Drug Summary

Bertilimumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody with specificity for human eotaxin-1 and inhibits its function. Eotaxin-1 is a potent activator and chemoattractant of eosinophils (disease-fighting human white blood cells). Increased numbers of eosinophils are a feature of several diseases, including those of allergic origin (for example, asthma, rhinitis, inflammatory bowel diseases, and more severe conjunctivitis), and in many cases are believed to be the major cells affecting tissue damage.

Eosinophil degranulation products have been shown to have significant toxic effects on tissues, and cytokines are known to be released by eosinophils to enhance the inflammatory cascade. Eotaxin-1 has a substantial role in the process by which eosinophils are recruited into tissues. It is also involved in eosinophil activation. By blocking eotaxin-1, one may be able to prevent or reduce tissue eosinophil accumulation and, as a result, prevent subsequent tissue injury.

Recently, bertilimumab has been investigated in a Phase II trial to treat newly diagnosed moderate-to-extensive BP. The trial targeted patients with BP and revealed good safety and efficacy results.

Bertilimumab Analytical Perspective

In-depth Bertilimumab Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of bertilimumab for bullous pemphigoid in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.

Bertilimumab Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of bertilimumab for bullous pemphigoid covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights

  • In the coming years, the market scenario for bullous pemphigoid is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.
  • The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence bertilimumab dominance.
  • Other emerging products for bullous pemphigoid are expected to give tough market competition to bertilimumab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.
  • A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of bertilimumab in bullous pemphigoid.
  • This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of bertilimumab from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the bertilimumab in bullous pemphigoid.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Bertilimumab Overview in bullous pemphigoid
2.1. Product Detail
2.2. Clinical Development
2.2.1. Clinical studies
2.2.2. Clinical trials information
2.2.3. Safety and efficacy
2.3. Other Developmental Activities
2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. Bertilimumab Market Assessment
5.1. Market Outlook of Bertilimumab in bullous pemphigoid
5.2. 7MM Analysis
5.2.1. Market Size of Bertilimumab in the 7MM for bullous pemphigoid
5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis
5.3.1. Market Size of Bertilimumab in the United States for bullous pemphigoid
5.3.2. Market Size of Bertilimumab in Germany for bullous pemphigoid
5.3.3. Market Size of Bertilimumab in France for bullous pemphigoid
5.3.4. Market Size of Bertilimumab in Italy for bullous pemphigoid
5.3.5. Market Size of Bertilimumab in Spain for bullous pemphigoid
5.3.6. Market Size of Bertilimumab in the United Kingdom for bullous pemphigoid
5.3.7. Market Size of Bertilimumab in Japan for bullous pemphigoid

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m99wzi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Bioreactors Market Forecast Report 2023-2033: Influence of Single-use Technologies on Market Direction

Global Bioreactors Market Forecast Report 2023-2033: Influence of Single-use Technologies on Market Direction

The "Bioreactors Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global bioreactors market is poised for...
Pozelimab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: An Investigational, Fully Human mAb Designed to Block Complement Factor C5 and Prevent the Destruction of Red Blood Cells

Pozelimab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: An Investigational, Fully Human mAb Designed to Block Complement Factor C5 and Prevent the Destruction of Red Blood Cells

The "Pozelimab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.