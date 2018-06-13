Bertolli award winning taste, Brand new 'Lucca Bottle'

GOLD Japan Olive Oil Prize (JOOP) for Bertolli Black Label

Japan Olive Oil Prize (JOOP) for GOLD at the London International Olive Oil Competition for Bertolli Black Label

at the London International Olive Oil Competition for SILVER at the New York International Olive Oil Competition for Bertolli Premium Edition

For the full multimedia release, click here: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/bertolli_201806.shtml

Bertolli remains the clear No. 1 olive oil brand in the world today and the market leader in at least a dozen of the 40 countries where it's sold, a claim no other brand can make.

"We are always delighted to gain further recognition for our brands around the world, as exemplified by these latest wins for Bertolli in prestigious competitions," said Deoleo Chief Commercial Officer Miguel De Jaime Guijarro. "We aim to hold on to our market lead and, to do that, we are constantly innovating to enhance the brands' good name. In addition, with the newly designed 'Lucca bottle', we sought to enhance the credentials of the brand and clearly communicate the elements that are part of the history and the heritage."

The virtue of these double-award-winning olive oil blends is their unparalleled balance.

Premium Edition Black offers exactly the right mix of bitterness and a final zing of pepper, resulting in a highly distinctive personality. Premium Edition Green is fresher, a combination of bitter notes with the acidity provided by aromatic herbs and citrus zest.

Bertolli, a brand founded in 1865, crafts these two unique blends with the same philosophy that guides all of its work: Keep the process simple and focus on the essentials to achieve absolute purity in the final product.

In fact, this was the maxim of the company's founder, Francesco Bertolli. As he said, "Pure, natural ingredients prepared in all their simplicity is the essence of great-tasting food." Thus, Bertolli continues to demonstrate after 153 years that this approach is as valid and successful today as it was in our forebears' time.

Premium Edition Black and Premium Edition Green make possible the combination between the highest olive oil quality ever and the passion the brand feels for its products, which is reflected in how our team strives at every step for the exquisite results that sound knowledge of the basics brings.

Media Contact

Renee Enman

Renee.Enman@deoleo.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bertolli-award-winning-taste-brand-new-lucca-bottle-300665498.html

SOURCE Deoleo