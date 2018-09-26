Bertolli EXTRA VIRGIN olive oil is the must have staple for every diet

When incorporating fat into any diet, it's important to know that not all fats are created equal. Olive oil is high in monounsaturated fats which means rather than clogging your arteries, this type of fat benefits your body in multiple ways -- for instance, by providing key nutrients for your cells and balancing cholesterol levels.

Eating the EVOO Way

Mediterranean

One diet that uses olive oil more than most? The Mediterranean diet, named best diet of 2019 by U.S. News and World Report . Inspired by the fresh eating habits of countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea, this regimen is less a restrictive diet and more of a culinary lifestyle. By focusing on unprocessed foods like fruit, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, olive oil and spices, and bringing in meat, poultry and dairy in moderation, the Mediterranean diet is easy to follow and maintain.

Keto

The high-fat keto diet works by inducing ketosis -- a metabolic process that burns the body's stored fat into fuel -- and requires dieters to avoid carbohydrates and sugar. For keto dieters, consuming enough fat is essential to staying healthy and feeling satisfied. A simple way to do that is by relying on extra virgin olive oil. With zero carbs and 100 percent fat, it's a great way to avoid an excess of saturated fat (from butter, red meat, cream, lard, coconut oil and more) and add a bright, vegetal flavor to an otherwise meat-heavy diet.

Paleo

The paleo diet, or Paleolithic diet -- named after the diet of cavemen in the Paleolithic era -- is centered around foods that could be hunted and gathered and excludes anything processed or refined. That means no dairy, sweets, processed meats and more. In the absence of butter, canola oil and other refined cooking oils, extra virgin olive oil is an ideal way to cook the lean meats and non-starchy vegetables that comprise the cornerstones of this diet.

Vegetarian

Sticking to a vegetable-centered plan? Olive oil can be used in a million different ways to bring out the sweetness and depth of all kinds of veggies. From sautéing to roasting, braising to grilling, extra virgin olive oil is a healthy way to bring any veggie dish together.

Vegan

Vegans avoid any animal products and byproducts. Luckily, extra virgin olive oil is a simple swap for butter not only in cooking but baking as well. Try it in olive oil cake (the fruitier the extra virgin olive oil, the fruitier the final cake will be!). Cooking, sautéing or frying vegetables in olive oil creates a caramelized, crispy exterior -- you'll never miss the meat.

No matter the diet of choice, using extra virgin olive oil will both enhance the flavors of the cuisine while providing the body with an extra dose of health benefits, from brain fitness to heart health.

Born in Italy, Bertolli is one of the world's most popular olive oils. It's been at the heart of Italian cuisine for 150 years and epitomizes Italians' famed enjoyment of cooking and of food. At the core of the Bertolli brand is a firm commitment to quality, to the use of natural ingredients and to the tradition of creating excellent and tasty food. For more information, visit https://essentials.bertolli.com/. You can find the latest news at Facebook.com/Bertolli and on Twitter @Bertolli, Instagram @Bertolli_US and Pinterest.com/Bertolli.

