BERTOLLI Unites Global Food Influencers to celebrate "Lucca Bottle"

Founded in 1865 in Lucca, Tuscany, Bertolli was the first olive oil to be exported to the US and to many other countries where Italians migrated in the century and a half since. They were able to cling to this admired product as a reminder of their homeland and pass on its advantages and benefits to their newfound neighbors.

Thailand's celebrity Chef, Nan Hongwiwat said, "Visiting Lucca in Italy with eight international food influencers was incredible. Plus, to see where Bertolli's true Tuscan roots were born, more than 150-years ago, was an honor. Learning about the creation of the new 'Lucca Bottle', tribute is firstly paid to its origins in Lucca. The oval shape of the bottle represents the city's oval public square -- the Piazza dell'Anfiteatro. Second, to commemorate the past and the present, the brand wanted an authentic, somehow retro but modern look which I believe they have captured.

The new look 'Lucca bottles' are currently available in select stores nationally and the bottle will reach full distribution in the coming months.

Looking for your favorite Bertolli brand; Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil

This quality blend of extra virgin olive oil, with a naturally full-bodied fruity flavor. Use straight from the bottle on salads, pasta, marinades, soups and sauces, or to make a delectable dip.

A superior oil made from the first pressing of olive with no additional refining, heat or processing.

About Bertolli

Founded in the small Tuscan town of Lucca, Italy, the Bertolli name has been at the heart of Italian cooking and eating for 150 years with the world's favorite olive oil (made by Deoleo). At the heart of the Bertolli brand is a commitment to quality, dedication to leveraging the natural goodness of ingredients and a tradition of providing outstanding and flavorful food.

