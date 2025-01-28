Bertram Capital Exits Best Version Media

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced today the completion of the sale of Best Version Media ("BVM" or "the Company") to H.I.G. Capital Partners, a global alternative investment firm. BVM, headquartered in Brookfield, WI, is a provider of print and digital advertising solutions to over 30,000 local small and medium-sized businesses ("SMB"). The transaction represents Bertram's [21]st exit since its launch in 2006. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"BVM represented a unique opportunity to partner with a talented, visionary group of founders and executives in an important corner of the SMB advertising market. We deployed our Bertram High 5sm strategy and leveraged the capabilities of our in-house IT services team, Bertram Labs, to grow the Company's core community magazine business and introduce a suite of complementary digital services," said Ryan Craig, Partner at Bertram Capital. "Dave Durand, Kevin O'Brien and the talented team at BVM have been outstanding partners. Working together, we built a scalable, multi-channel platform that is poised for continued growth."

Since Bertram's investment in BVM, the Company has invested heavily in developing digital services, including targeted advertising solutions, listings, reputation management services, and local sports content.

"The Bertram team, led by Ryan Craig and Mitch Vashon, was the ideal fit for BVM. They enhanced our core business and delivered what they promised in helping support our digital growth initiatives," said [Dave Durand], Co-Founder of BVM.

Kevin O'Brien, CEO of BVM, added, "Not only did Bertram bring exceptional technology talent in the form of Bertram Labs, but they also helped us strategically improve our business through key hires and a data-focused approach to operations management."

Bertram would like to thank the banking team at Stephens, led by Phyllis Riggins, for leading the BVM sale process. The Stephens team's diligent work positioning BVM as an innovative growth engine enabled this transaction to successfully close.

We would also like to acknowledge the supporting work by Canaccord Genuity, led by Edin Trto, for their assistance with the process.

About BVM

Headquartered in Brookfield, WI, BVM is a leading provider of print and digital advertising solutions for small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") across the United States and Canada. The Company operates across over a thousand micro markets, producing curated local content that provides SMB clients across a diverse array of end markets with the tools to effectively showcase their brands and acquire high-value customers. To learn more about BVM, please visit bestversionmedia.com.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $4.0B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital seeks to leverage proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which aims to drive growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Bertram Capital V focuses on control investments in business services, consumer and industrial sectors with north of $7.5M of EBITDA. Bertram Ignite I focuses on control and non-control investments in business services, consumer and industrial sectors with a minimum of $3M of EBITDA.

