Bertram Capital Expands Consumer Services Portfolio Through Investment in Left Lane Auto

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced today its investment in Left Lane Auto, LLC ("Left Lane" or the "Company"), a tire retail and automotive-service platform with more than 75 locations across the country. Left Lane marks Bertram's fourth platform investment in Fund V. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The partnership with Bertram Capital comes at a pivotal time for Left Lane," said Parham Parastaran, CEO and Founder of Left Lane. "Our strategy is rooted in preserving each acquired brand's identity, heritage, and people, while providing the capital, technology, and operational support intended to help drive growth. Bertram shares our vision, and the combination of their commitment to scaling our business and the capabilities of Bertram Labs make them the ideal partner to help us scale."

Founded and headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, Left Lane operates a family of leading tire and automotive-service brands and has completed more than 20 acquisitions since 2021. The Company is focused on building a national platform by partnering with high-quality regional operators and delivering differentiated service to its customers.

"Left Lane has established a compelling foundation in the tire and automotive-service market," said Tom Beerle, Partner at Bertram Capital. "The Company embodies the characteristics we seek in a Bertram investment—a large and attractive market opportunity, strong customer loyalty, an experienced management team, and a culture centered on operational excellence. We are excited to partner with Parham Parastaran, Jeff Beasley, Derek Dimke, Bob Schimmel, and the broader Left Lane team and seek to accelerate growth, invest in technology, and continue building a differentiated national platform. We also see significant opportunities for Bertram Labs to enhance customer acquisition, digital engagement, and marketing effectiveness."

Left Lane is actively pursuing acquisition opportunities that expand the Company's geographic footprint and bring additional high-quality operators into the platform. Interested business owners are encouraged to contact Left Lane' CEO and Founder Parham Parastaran ([email protected]).

Bertram Capital would like to recognize the investment banking team at Stephens, led by David Jett, for their efforts in closing this transaction and making this partnership possible. Bertram also thanks the investment banking team at Capstone, led by Yogi Punjabi, for their support and insights as our buy-side advisor.

Left Lane Auto is a tire retail and automotive-service Company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, operating more than 75 locations across 18 states. The Company has built a strong reputation for reliability, quality service, and customer loyalty. For more information, visit www.leftlaneautollc.com

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $4.0 billion in capital commitments. In addition to providing strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital seeks to leverage proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5SM and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies unlock their full potential.

Bertram High-5SM is an operationally focused value-creation strategy that includes management augmentation, operational initiatives, complementary acquisitions, sales and marketing improvements, and technology integration. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which aims to drive growth through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and platform optimization.

Bertram Capital V focuses on control investments in business services, consumer, and industrial sectors with EBITDA above $7.5million. Bertram Ignite I focuses on both control and non-control investments in similar sectors, with a minimum EBITDA of $3 million.

