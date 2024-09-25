BERTRAM CAPITAL PARTNERS WITH LABORATORY EQUIPMENT AND ADVANCED MATERIALS PROVIDER MSE SUPPLIES

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced today its investment in MSE Supplies, LLC ("MSE " or the "Company"). MSE, based in Tucson, AZ, is a supplier of advanced materials, laboratory equipment, lab supplies, and analytical services. MSE supports scientists and engineers in more than 100 countries with an offering of more than 10,000 products. MSE represents the second platform and first Business Services sector investment supporting Bertram's expanded focus on lower middle market businesses. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are honored to partner with MSE Supplies. The Company represents everything we seek in an investment opportunity: category leadership, high growth and an exceptional team," said Sean Houseworth, Vice President at Bertram Capital. "MSE's co-founders, Dr. Ryan Du and Dr. Sam Zhu, saw a void in the market for delivering high-quality supplies and equipment to researchers with value-added services. With this partnership, we intend to leverage the capabilities of Bertram Labs, our in-house technology services team, to support this investment."

MSE has become a preferred supplier of advanced materials, lab equipment and other customized solutions for both research and production environments. The Company serves more than 30,000 customers worldwide, including universities, research institutions and corporate R&D labs. MSE has focused on delivering market-leading quality, value, customer services and innovative products.

"We are excited to team up with Bertram to continue to build on our successful growth path and innovate new, exciting products for our customers," said Dr. Ryan Du, Founder and President of MSE. "Sean and the team at Bertram aligned with our strong company values and vision. Additionally, by introducing the digital capabilities of Bertram Labs, we believe we will further accelerate growth as well as improve our overall business processes and better serve our customers. We are thrilled to be part of the Bertram team."

Bertram would like to recognize the investment banking team at Aleutian Capital, led by Ji Sang Lee, for their efforts in closing this transaction and making this partnership possible.

About MSE Supplies

MSE Supplies is trusted by more than 30,000 customers from more than 2,000 research labs and innovative companies worldwide as a preferred supplier of some of the best value advanced materials, lab equipment and customized solutions for both research and production. For years scientists, engineers and procurement professionals around the world have trusted MSE Supplies' products and services. From universities to research institutions and innovative companies, MSE Supplies has become synonymous with market leading quality, customer service and innovation. Visit msesupplies.com for more information.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3.5B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

