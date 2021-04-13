Bertrand Piccard's Solar Impulse Foundation Readies 1000+ Profitable Solutions to Fix Climate Change

The Solar Impulse Foundation has verified 1000 profitable technology innovations designed to combat climate change. Tweet this

Piccard and the Foundation will also use this growing portfolio to create a "cleanprint" for public authorities. This is a type of climate blueprint with information on how to use the appropriate solutions to move toward their climate objectives.

Piccard will present the first official Cleanprint at the upcoming COP26 Climate Summit in November 2021 in Glasgow. Following this introduction, Piccard--who has circumnavigated the world in a solar airplane without using a drop of jet fuel--will again travel around the world to bring the Cleanprint and Solutions to political and business leaders.

"There are no excuses for inaction; decision-makers can no longer say that tackling climate change is too expensive or destroys jobs," said Piccard. "We have proof that many solutions exist to make our world sustainable and efficient right now, and that it can be done profitably. Now we need to make sure that governments and corporations start to deploy the technology that is right for their situations. Our goal to reach 1000 Solutions has now been attained, with technology from small and large companies from around the globe, but this is not the end of the journey."

Urgency Drives Innovation -- the 1000 Solutions

The need for the Solutions is even more urgent today than it was when Piccard initiated the project in 2018. In March, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called 2021 a 'make-or-break' year in limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees C. To address the critical problem, the Solar Impulse Foundation's innovations from 67 countries around the world target environmental challenges in the areas of water, energy, construction, mobility, industry, and agriculture.

Companies with labeled solutions range from multinational corporations to small startups. The organizations and solutions all underwent a rigorous assessment by a team of more than 400 independent industry experts before obtaining the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label. The solutions also must have demonstrated energy conservation or efficiency as well as profitability potential before earning the Solar Impulse label.

"As countries emerge from the pandemic, many governments find themselves at a critical post-COVID 're-set' point. They are assessing and investing in cleantech and clean jobs programs using a variety of stimulus funds," said Piccard. "By providing political and economic decision-makers a tool kit, these leaders can now adopt much more ambitious energy and environmental policies, with the Foundation helping them to set a roadmap to reach their carbon neutral goals by 2050."

It is the guiding philosophy of the Solar Impulse Foundation that the 1000 Solutions offer a "critical mass" of technology that collectively can significantly influence environmental decisions. This pool of innovative climate change solutions provides a unique resource and should become an essential part of all environmental decisions, and political discussions. As more organizations apply to the Foundation for a label, more technologies will be added to the portfolio.

To see the Solutions, visit our website .

A list of corporate partners is available here .

Images available here .

Release images and video: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12YgJml9vruc0LKMyr3YZOfYprNhksNKG

More Images: https://solarimpulse.com/press/multimedia

About Solar Impulse Foundation

The Solar Impulse Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by environmental visionary and explorer Bertrand Piccard and committed to identifying and vetting 1000 or more technological solutions that can protect the environment in a profitable way, and then bring them to decision makers to help them adopt more ambitious environmental targets and energy policies. For more information, visit www.solarimpulse.com .

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg for Solar Impulse

[email protected]

SOURCE Solar Impulse Foundation

Related Links

http://www.solarimpulse.com

