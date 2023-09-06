Bertrandt strengthens its position in the US market

First-time participation in ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Expo California

EHNINGEN, Germany, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Bertrandt is participating in the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Expo California in Santa Clara this year. There, the company will showcase its competencies in ADAS/AD safeguarding, virtual testing, and mobile test labs. Bertrandt will also be presenting its range of services relating to urban aviation. Visitors will find the international engineering partner at booth 616.

Bertrandt has already been part of the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Expo Stuttgart (Germany) several times in recent years. In 2023, the engineering partner will be present at the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Expo California for the first time. "In the past, we were able to establish important contacts at the event in Germany and successfully present our services in the areas that are in demand. Since we have already been active in the USA for over 20 years, it was a logical step for us to participate in this event in California as well. We can thus place ourselves with interesting companies and position ourselves even better in the US market. In this way, we underline that Bertrandt is the partner for international and transatlantic projects relating to highly automated mobility," says Dr. Gerrit Schmidt, Managing Director US.

Bertrandt will provide an overview of its range of technical services in the USA. The focus will be on ADAS/AD validation and virtual testing. The x-track, a mobile test laboratory, will also be presented. In addition, Bertrandt will show an innovative platform for urban aviation. The company already works closely with various German OEMs in the USA. The event also offers the opportunity to establish further contacts with US Tier 1 as well as sensor manufacturers. Bertrandt will be presenting its range of services to interested parties and visitors at booth 616.

The ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Expo California will take place on September 20 and 21 at the Santa Clara Center (Santa Clara, USA). More than 80 experts will speak on key topics related to the development and testing of safe autonomous driving and ADAS technologies, including software, AI and deep learning, sensor fusion, virtual environments, verification and validation of autonomous systems, test and development tools and technologies, real-world testing and deployment, and standards and regulations.

About Bertrandt

Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are an independent and international development service provider with many years of automotive expertise. With cross-industry know-how and a holistic understanding of systems and products, we create technological solutions along the entire value chain. We deal with a focus on trend topics such as digitalization, e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aviation and mechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development of tailored solutions in these areas. We work on this every day – with around 14,000 employees at over 50 sites worldwide.

