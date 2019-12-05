Bertrandt's debut at CES in Las Vegas

EHNINGEN, Germany and DETROIT, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The international engineering partner Bertrandt will be displaying its technologies at the CES in Las Vegas for the first time. At the show, Bertrandt will also be celebrating the world premiere of its HARRI innovation platform for autonomous, electric and connected vehicles, which it has developed entirely in-house. With this showpiece, Bertrandt looks to demonstrate its technological expertise along the entire value chain of future mobility concepts.

The HARRI platform highlights Bertrandt's combined application of current industry mega-trends such as digitization, autonomous driving, connectivity, and electric mobility in a vehicle. In addition to addressing the automotive sector, Bertrandt also offers possible solutions for municipal infrastructure, logistics companies, and passenger transportation.

"With HARRI, we are proving to our customers that we are a highly professional partner with profound technical expertise for the mobility concepts of the future. We not only provide individual components in vehicle development, but offer the entire bandwidth," said Hans-Gerd Claus, Member of the Board, Engineering, at Bertrandt. "This enables Bertrandt to develop a complete vehicle for its customers entirely by itself, not just parts of it. We can show our expertise in the trend technologies for the market and apply them in all their combinations."

The HARRI project is evidence of Bertrandt's competence in the field of software engineering, combining agile development approaches with SPICE applications. The innovation platform presents an exceptional user experience based on psychological and technical approaches, even going as far as intuitive human-machine communication via a user-friendly interface (HMI). The platform also showcases how data processing both inside and outside the vehicle is the basic prerequisite for successful digitization and connectivity. Also addressed are topics such as a solid back end structure, fast recognition and processing of the collected data, and car2X communication.

The innovation platform – which made its initial premiere in Germany at the recent ELIV international congress for automotive electronics – enables Bertrandt to display the entire range of its expertise and underlines its agile and company-wide,uniform development process across all levels. Bertrandt has an extensive internal network of experts and developers to provide services in all disciplines. This intensive cooperation has already resulted in a number of modular, scalable, and re-usable solutions that can be adapted to future customer projects.

Bertrandt, which has had a presence in North America since 2001, recently continued its expansion by adding a fourth location in Silicon Valley. Located in Sunnyvale, CA, this latest location will focus on new technologies in the area of advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

CES will take place from January 7-10, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bertrandt will be presenting its showcase at Stand 1001 in Westgate Las Vegas. CES is the world's leading show for electronics innovations. CES is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and brings together the world's business leaders and innovative thinkers.

From the initial idea to the production-ready product, Bertrandt offers innovative engineering and consulting services in quality and project management. We work on sophisticated technologies of the present and the future, helping to decisively shape tomorrow's world. Our developments improve the quality of everyday life. With 13,000 employees at more than 50 sites, we are represented internationally and provide know-how in all high-tech sectors. Bertrandt: engineering for people.

More information is available at www.bertrandt.com.

SOURCE Bertrandt

Related Links

https://www.bertrandt.com

