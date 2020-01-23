Berwick Partners, an Odgers Berndtson company, expands into North America's senior management recruiting space, hiring two senior consultants

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based senior management recruiting firm Berwick Partners today announced its continued growth by opening offices in the United States. The firm, which provides high-volume management recruitment services across more than a dozen industries in both commercial and public sectors, currently has an established presence in the UK, Middle East, and European Union.

Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson U.S., applauded Berwick Partners' expansion into the U.S. "We're delighted to be able to advance the Odgers and Berwick service lines to address our clients' needs in the senior management and project recruiting spaces. Strategically, this is something we've been wanting to do for some time now."

Berwick Partners' latest move follows two years of significant growth for the London-based firm which, in 2018, recorded record revenues, opened its first EU office in Amsterdam, and unveiled Berwick Talent Solutions, a consultancy that supplements the wider firm's executive search capacities by offering high volume recruitment campaigns, market mapping projects, and talent pipeline solutions to clients in the process of expansion, relocation, or realignment. Berwick Partners will be located initially in Odgers Berndtson's offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, New York City, and Washington, DC.

"The scale and diversity of the U.S. market presents an exciting growth opportunity to the Berwick brand," said Richard Love, the Managing Director of Berwick Partners. "With local experts fluent in and focused on the particular nuances of their home region, Berwick Partners is well-suited for success in the diverse U.S. economy and geographies."

Berwick's new executive recruiters in the U.S. are Brian Watson, a Partner based in Dallas who joins the firm's Human Resources Practice, and J. Woods Dantzler, a Principal based in Atlanta.

Brian Watson has more than 20 years of recruiting experience, specializing in senior level leaders in Human Resources, and working across numerous industries, including Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Retail, Technology, Financial Services, and Pharma and Healthcare. Before joining Berwick, he was a Managing Partner at the Lucas Group helping grow its HR Practice. Earlier in his career, Mr. Watson spent several years providing IT solutions and services to a diverse client base. He holds a BBA from Texas Tech University.



J. Woods Dantzler has more than a decade of experience addressing talent challenges for companies across industries and sectors. At Berwick Partners, Woods will specialize in Director, GM, and VP level assignments in the operations, supply chain, continuous improvement, change management, and corporate strategy functions. Before joining Berwick, he was a Senior Executive Search Consultant at the Lucas Group, where he worked primarily in the Industrial sector. Woods has a BA from Emory University.

"We are delighted to welcome Brian and Woods to the Berwick and Odgers team," said Kennon Kincaid, Chief Operating Officer of Odgers Berndtson U.S. "Brian is a longtime recruiting professional with a significant track record in the HR space. Woods is a highly talented operations recruiter. Their addition to the firm is a big step for the Berwick brand in the United States, and we think that they—like Berwick—are going to excel."

About Berwick Partners

Berwick Partners, an Odgers Berndtson Company, is a global mid-market executive search firm. The firm employs more than eighty search professionals in offices in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Dubai, Glasgow, London, Leeds, and Manchester, New York City, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

About Odgers Berndtson

For more than 50 years, Odgers Berndtson has delivered executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to the world's biggest and best organizations. Odgers Berndtson's 250+ partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 61 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and is one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. Odgers Berndtson currently has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

