Berwyn Announces Major Advancement to Industry-Leading CertiDeath® and CertiCensus® Process

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berwyn Group (Berwyn), the industry leader in population intelligence, including death audit and locate services, today announced a significant enhancement to its flagship solutions, CertiDeath® and CertiCensus®. This advancement introduces a new data enrichment phase designed to enhance the accuracy and completeness of death audit results for clients across all sectors.

Developed through decades of experience supporting thousands of organizations across the pension, insurance, TPA, healthcare, and financial services industries, the new enrichment step occurs before each death audit to address a persistent challenge: incomplete participant and policyholder data. Before matching, each client file is run against Berwyn's proprietary, industry-leading population database to identify and responsibly supplement missing or incomplete elements—such as dates of birth, names, and addresses—strengthening file integrity and improving match outcomes from the very start of each engagement.

"With this enhancement, our solutions become even more precise, giving clients greater confidence in their results," said John Bikus, President of Berwyn. "No other solution in the market delivers this level of validated precision. This advancement reinforces CertiDeath's position as the most accurate and widely used death audit solution available today."

CertiDeath has consistently delivered a 98% decedent identification rate at 99.9% accuracy. This enhancement further improves decedent identification and underscores Berwyn's continued investment in data quality and innovation. By prioritizing accuracy at the outset, Berwyn helps eliminate common data challenges—such as missing SSNs, incomplete dates of birth, name variations, or data entry errors—that can impact decedent identification.

"Data accuracy and completeness are persistent challenges for organizations," added Bikus. "By enriching data before the audit begins, we ensure our clients receive the highest-quality, most reliable results possible."

The new enrichment phase is included at no additional cost to Berwyn clients.

About Berwyn

Berwyn specializes in population intelligence and risk solutions that enable organizations to stay compliant and connected to the people who count on them. Leveraging over 35 years of death audit and locate expertise, our innovative solutions like CertiDeath® and CertiCensus® simplify complex processes, reduce risks, and deliver measurable, human outcomes, so our clients are always prepared for what's next. We serve all industries including pensions, insurance, third-party administrators, healthcare, and finance. Discover the power of precision-driven solutions at: www.berwyngroup.com.

