Berxel Photonics demonstrates 106 Gbps VCSEL powered 800G transceiver with 100 meters transmission distance at CIOE 2023

News provided by

Berxel

05 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berxel Photonics ("Berxel"), pioneer in VCSEL semiconductor R&D and manufacturer of high speed optical communications VCSELs and 3D depth camera, announces today a live demo of its 106 Gbps VCSEL powered 800G transceiver at China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) Booth12D71 in Shenzhen, from September 6 – 8 2023.

Berxel Photonics 106 Gbps PAM4 Eye Diagram
As global chips shortage and high price persists, cost effective and power efficient 106 Gbps VCSEL is a proven solution for commercial high-speed 4 x 100G and 8 x 100G short reach transceivers and active optical cable (AOC) applications.

Berxel's 106 Gbps VCSEL powered 800G transceiver has successfully reached 100 meters OM4 transmission distance, with lower than 1E-8 Bit-error rates (BER) at 0°C – 70°C module case temperature, complying to IEEE standards. In addition, Berxel demonstrated 60-100 meters transmission over low-cost legacy OM2 and OM3 MMF fibers with low BER.

Berxel's 106 Gbps PAM4 per lane has been sample-tested by leading module integrators. Leveraging our design, testing capabilities, 6" process foundry and global supply chain for 4x 53 Gbps volume delivery, Berxel is uniquely positioned to provide the most scalable and cost-effective solution to the future 800 Gbps SR8 and AOC demands from all types of data center. In 2024, Berxel will apply innovative High Contrast Grating technology on 106 Gbps VCSEL to enable 3-5 times longer transmission distance.

Availability
Berxel's 106 Gbps VCSEL is available now for customers' sampling. The 53 Gbps PAM4 per lane VCSEL array is in mass production phase for commercial use. Please contact us for the 106 Gbps VCSEL live demonstration at CIOE, September 6-8 2023 in Shenzhen.

About Berxel Photonics

Berxel Photonics is a leading optoelectronic semiconductor company. The founding team has more than 20 years of expertise in Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) device and epitaxy designs, fabrication processes, high speed and reliability characterizations. 

Committed to providing cutting-edge high performance VCSEL chips for data centers' high speed optical communications, and high precision 3D cameras solving common painpoints of multi-path reflection noises, empowering Robotics and AIoT applications globally.

www.berxel.com

For enquiries, please contact:
Alita Wong
Senior Director
Berxel Photonics Co Ltd.
[email protected]
1-650 843 9168

SOURCE Berxel

