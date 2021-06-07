Berylls Strategy Advisors Continues to Expand Capabilities

DETROIT, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berylls Strategy Advisors, a global management consulting company fully focused on the automotive industry, was founded 10 years ago as a start-up company and has expanded to four core business areas with more than 100 employees in six offices across the world.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Berylls also has offices in Switzerland, China, the UK, and Korea and the U.S. The U.S. office opened in metro Detroit in 2020 and it continues to expand its team to meet the office's growing client roster.

Berylls' advisors provide comprehensive consulting services to OEMs, automotive suppliers, investors and new mobility companies. Throughout the past decade, the company's service portfolio grew exponentially in parallel with client demands and geographic expansion.

"The automotive industry is on the precipice of change with the evolution of digital retailing and a shift to electrification and autonomous vehicles," said Martin French, managing director, Berylls U.S. "The transformation of the industry is fueling our growth as OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers have called upon our team of mobility experts, suite of products and international approach to help them stay fit for the future."

Berylls' four business units – the Berylls Quartet – focus on addressing key challenges in the fields of strategy, M&A, organizational transformation and digitalization, AI and Big Data.

Berylls Strategy Advisors – With its comprehensive know-how, the top management consultancy serves the entire automotive value chain – from strategic conception to improving operational performance.

– With its comprehensive know-how, the top management consultancy serves the entire automotive value chain – from strategic conception to improving operational performance. Berylls Digital Ventures – Develops and executes digital products – end-to-end. Berylls Digital Ventures invests in start-ups and builds white-label digital products that customers can integrate in their digital presence.

– Develops and executes digital products – end-to-end. Berylls Digital Ventures invests in start-ups and builds white-label digital products that customers can integrate in their digital presence. Berylls Equity Partners – Equity Partners is an investment company backed by strong anchor investors that acquires companies in the mobility industry to improve them operationally and realign them strategically.

– Equity Partners is an investment company backed by strong anchor investors that acquires companies in the mobility industry to improve them operationally and realign them strategically. Berylls Mad Media – Mad Media's experts develop and implement data-driven marketing, integrated portfolio and service design, all the way to holistic process and IT architectures.

For more information, visit www.berylls.com.

ABOUT BERYLLS GROUP

The Berylls Group's services are fully dedicated to the automotive industry. Our global experts understand the industry's key challenges and are developing ways to achieve sustainable success in the automobility eco system. Our professionals, using innovative & digital strategies are networking across our four specialized units to offer our clients end-to-end support, from strategy development to implementation.

