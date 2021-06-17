Besame Cosmetics Partners With OceanX To Scale DTC Fulfillment Operations

In addition to curating Besame Cosmetics' branded makeup and skincare line, Besame Cosmetics also carefully curates limited-edition collections. These collections use licensed characters, films, or properties that provide customers an opportunity to truly immerse themselves in the world of their favorite characters and films. Recent collections include Marilyn Monroe, Mary Poppins, and Disney Princesses, including Snow White and Aurora from Sleeping Beauty.

As Besame Cosmetics' growth continues to scale, they decided it was time to find a 3PL partner to help scale fulfillment operations. They have found that partner with OceanX.

"Besame Cosmetics is a very customer-centric brand. Not only are they committed to sustainable practices and safe ingredients, but their products are thoughtfully curated to provide their customers exceptional experiences with quality products," said Georg Richter, Founder and CEO of OceanX. "With so much thought put into their products and collections, we are happy they have put their trust in OceanX to uphold the quality their customers expect."

"The OceanX Team is Amazing!" Fergus Hernandez Bésame co-fonder.

As part of Besame Cosmetics' partnership with OceanX, Besame will receive access to OceanX's real-time data analytics portal, Bridge. With Bridge, Besame Cosmetics will have complete visibility of fulfillment operations in real-time, making it easier to make informed business decisions faster.

About OceanX

OceanX is a technology-first fulfillment provider for industry-leading brands like Glossier, SkinMedia, Proactiv, and more to help scale fulfillment operations with a suite of DTC, B2B, and Amazon 3P services. These services include a modern fulfillment-as-a-service solution, a real- time business intelligence platform, and a dedicated customer success team. With a 99.5% same-day ship, two-day nationwide shipping coverage, 99.8%+ order accuracy, access to top-tier postage rates, and the ability to capture over 3,000 eCommerce orders per minute – OceanX has set the bar for what a premier solution provider should offer clients.

SOURCE OceanX LLC

Related Links

http://www.oceanx.com

