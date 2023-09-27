Besins Healthcare Unveils State-of-the-Art Hormone Factory in Muel, Spain, Amplifying Global Production Capabilities by 30%

"A Milestone in European Pharmaceutical Manufacturing": Besins Healthcare Debuts Pioneering Plant to Address Soaring Global Demand for Hormones and to Fortify Europe's Medical Sovereignty

MONACO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Besins Healthcare, a global lead in Women's and Men's Reproductive Health, today unveiled its novel hormone production facility in Muel, situated near Zaragoza, Spain. This event represents a significant moment in European pharmaceutical history.

Besins Healthcare Unveils State-of-the-Art Hormone Factory in Muel, Spain, Amplifying Global Production Capabilities by 30% (PRNewsfoto/Besins Healthcare)
Built in an astounding time frame since its foundation in mid-2022, this avant-garde facility adheres to the highest quality complying with the highest environmental standards. The plant fortifies Besins Healthcare's commitment to scale up production capacities within Europe, boosting their output by an impressive 30%.

Championing European Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Following its strategic acquisition of a hormone production site in Drogenbos, Belgium, in 2022, Besins Healthcare continues to reinforce its commitment to the European Union's initiative to mitigate drug shortages and establish pharmaceutical sovereignty (1). "Being deeply rooted in Europe, it was a natural decision for us to invest here," said Nicolas & Alexandre Besins, CEOs, elaborating that the new facility will help "satisfy the surging global demand for hormone treatments related to menopause and fertility."

Meeting the Escalating Global Demand

The new facility is a timely response to an upsurge in demand for Hormonal Replacement Therapies (HRT). As demographics shift, an increasing number of women reach menopause, requiring female hormone (Estrogen and Progesterone) supplementation. In parallel, the average age for first-time pregnancies is climbing, leading to complex fertility scenarios that often necessitate Progesterone support.

Future-Ready Products and Collaborations

Dr. Pedro N. Barri, President of Dexeus Mujer, Barcelona, heralded the opening as "remarkable news in the therapeutic area," and particularly shared his anticipation: 'I look forward to manufacturing new dosages of natural Progesterone (300 and 400 mg)(2) to serve better our patients' needs'.

(1)  Factsheet: A European Health Union: A Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe, 25 November 2020. © European Union.

(2)  Marketing authorization in process in Europe

About Besins Healthcare

Besins Healthcare is a family-owned company, headquartered in Monaco, dedicated to Women and Men's Reproductive Health. It has over 100 years of expertise and is a pioneer on the invention of the topical gel administration route for Estrogen and Testosterone. The group operates over 80 markets, (including the US under the name Ascend) with 22 direct affiliates. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of products for the treatment of menopausal symptoms and other women's health conditions, as well as testosterone supplementation for men. Besins Healthcare is committed to providing both women and men with the information and support they need to live healthy, active lives.

