Bespin Global and Neology Spotlight Strategic Partnership in Two September CEO Magazine Features

The companies will share how their collaboration is advancing secure, AI-enabled transportation technology—with Besin managed security serving as one foundation for continued innovation and growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespin Global and Neology today announced that their strategic partnership will be featured in CEO Magazine in September, highlighting how the companies are working together to strengthen the technology foundation behind the future of mobility.

The CEO Magazine coverage (Neology article, Bespin Global article) will explore the organizations' shared focus on practical innovation—combining Neology's leadership in tolling, automated vehicle identification, data processing, and digital payments with Bespin Global's cloud, artificial intelligence, managed services, and cybersecurity expertise.

The relationship extends beyond a single technology deployment. Bespin Global works alongside Neology as a strategic services partner, helping the company modernize and scale critical capabilities while supporting the security, resilience, and operational discipline required by transportation agencies and communities around the world.

"Neology represents the kind of partnership we value most—one built on trust, shared ambition, and a commitment to measurable outcomes," said Sunny Kim, CEO at Bespin Global. "Our work together brings cloud, AI, managed services, and security into one coordinated relationship. The September CEO Magazine features provide an opportunity to share how that collaboration is helping Neology innovate confidently and deliver greater value to the customers and communities it serves."

A Partnership Built for Innovation and Scale

Together, Bespin Global and Neology are aligning business priorities with the technology and operational capabilities needed to support growth. Areas of collaboration include:

Cloud and AI innovation: Applying modern cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities to improve efficiency, insight, and customer outcomes.

Applying modern cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities to improve efficiency, insight, and customer outcomes. Managed operations: Providing scalable expertise and ongoing support for critical technology environments.

Providing scalable expertise and ongoing support for critical technology environments. Security and resilience: Strengthening protection and operational readiness as Neology expands its connected transportation solutions.

Strengthening protection and operational readiness as Neology expands its connected transportation solutions. Strategic alignment: Maintaining an ongoing executive and technical partnership focused on practical, measurable business value.

SecureAid Supports the Broader Partnership

As one component of the relationship, Neology selected Bespin Global's SecureAid managed security services to support continuous threat monitoring, investigation, and response. The engagement brings together Google Security Operations, Google Threat Intelligence, Mandiant, and Bespin Global's 24/7 Managed Security Operations Center.

SecureAid gives Neology a scalable security operating model that supports—not defines—the broader partnership. By combining advanced technology with experienced security professionals, Bespin Global helps protect the environment in which Neology continues to innovate and grow.

Publishing in September: The Partnership Story in CEO Magazine

The September CEO Magazine articles will give readers a closer look at the leadership vision behind the partnership, the role of cloud and AI in modern transportation, and how Neology and Bespin Global are working together on projects like SRTA together to translate innovation into resilient, real-world outcomes.

"Neology's project with Georgia's State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) is the biggest integration contract in SRTA's history," says Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We're replacing roadside equipment, adding new traffic technology, installing our neoBOSS™ back office system and providing ongoing support. Our smart cameras use AI to help read license plates and identify vehicles more accurately, reducing manual work and improving efficiency."

The September articles are now available through CEO Magazine and shared through Bespin Global and Neology channels.

Neology Link: https://digitalmag.theceomagazine.com/bradley-feldmann/?r=global

Bespin Global Link: https://digitalmag.theceomagazine.com/advertorial-bespin-global/?r=global

About Bespin Global US

Bespin Global US is a leading cloud managed services provider dedicated to helping enterprises accelerate their cloud transformation. With deep expertise across AWS, and Google Cloud, Bespin Global US delivers end-to-end cloud solutions, including managed services, cloud migration, cloud-native development, FinOps, and security. Headquartered in Wilmington DE, Bespin Global US serves customers across North America as part of the global Bespin Global family, one of the world's largest cloud-focused managed service providers. For more information, visit www.bespinglobal.us.

About Neology

Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. We're partnering with our customers to [re]imagine mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle identification and classification, data processing, and digital payment systems – all delivered with superior service. It's our mission to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, improve safety, and generate increased revenue.

SOURCE Bespin Global