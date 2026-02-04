Bespin Global Launches SecureAid, a Next‑Generation Managed Security Solution, to Prevent AI-Powered Attacks With AI-Powered Defense

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespin Global today announced SecureAid, an AI‑driven managed security solution engineered to give organizations the comprehensive, AI‑powered defense they need to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data. As attackers weaponize artificial intelligence to automate exploits and launch sophisticated social engineering at scale, traditional, human‑heavy security operations centers (SOCs) can no longer keep up. Built by seasoned cloud and security experts at Bespin Global, SecureAid combines AI agents, expert‑tuned automation, and advanced deception technologies to detect, investigate, and resolve security alerts in 15 minutes or less (average MTTR). With attacker AI accelerating, SecureAid helps enterprises move from reactive security to proactive, real‑time cyber defense.

"The rise of attacker AI is exponential and accelerating, making it critical for security to evolve from reactive tools to real‑time, AI‑powered defense," said David Ting, CTO of Bespin Global. "SecureAid provides unparalleled intelligent detection and response, unified visibility, and service customization. This allows our clients to stay ahead of threats, optimize their security posture, and achieve real outcomes in a rapidly changing environment."

AI Attacks Demand AI Defense

The global threat landscape is changing faster than human teams alone can respond:

Attacker AI automates mass exploitation, probing thousands of assets in seconds.

AI‑generated social engineering makes phishing and fraud more convincing and harder to spot.

more convincing and harder to spot. Alert volumes are exploding, while the industry faces a chronic shortage of skilled analysts.

SecureAid is purpose‑built for this new era. Rather than simply adding more tools or more dashboards, it delivers an integrated, AI‑first managed security service that:

Uses specialized AI agents to continuously monitor, correlate, and prioritize threats

Employs proprietary deception technologies such as honeypots and continuous red‑team style testing to lure, detect, and study attackers early in the kill chain

Automates the full response lifecycle to bring Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) down to 15 minutes on average

With SecureAid, organizations finally get AI working for them—not just against them.

How SecureAid Works: From Alert to Resolution in 15 Minutes

SecureAid is built on Google Unified Security and powered by Bespin AI, replacing manual, ticket‑driven SOC workflows with intelligent, scalable security operations:

Smarter Threat Scoring AI agents fuse signals across cloud, SaaS, OT, and endpoints. Threats are scored based on context and business impact, so teams focus on what truly matters.

Automated Response Workflows (MTTR ≈ 15 Minutes) Expert‑tuned SOAR playbooks drive consistent, automated containment and remediation. Common attack patterns are handled end‑to‑end by AI agents, with human experts stepping in only when needed.

Continuous Testing & Deception Integrated red team scans and honeypots continuously probe defenses and entice attackers into controlled environments. Bespin's proprietary deception techniques surface stealthy threats before they reach sensitive systems, turning your environment into a hostile place for adversaries.



This combination allows SecureAid to detect, respond, and resolve incidents with speed that matches AI‑powered attackers, giving organizations a decisive advantage.

Key Benefits for Security Leaders

SecureAid is designed for CISOs and security leaders who must protect complex, hybrid environments under intense time and budget pressure. Key benefits include:

Intelligent Detection & Response Faster detection, investigation, and blocking of threats using automation, AI agents, and expert‑tuned SOAR playbooks. Reduced noise and false positives so analysts can focus on high‑value decisions.

Unified Visibility & Transparency A single, unified view across cloud, SaaS, OT, and endpoints to eliminate blind spots. Clear, transparent reporting so leaders can see exactly what is happening and how risks are being reduced.

Service Customization to Fit Your Operations Flexible support models, from fully managed SOC‑as‑a‑Service to co‑managed operations with in‑house teams. Engagement designed around your processes, compliance needs, and risk appetite.

Integrated Supporting Services Threat exposure management, SIEM support, and curated threat intelligence built into the service. Ongoing tuning and optimization so your defenses improve as attackers evolve.

Proactive Resilience, Not Just Reactive Defense Continuous, proactive, and prescriptive improvements to security posture. New integrations and evolving intelligence automatically strengthen your protection over time.



Part of a Growing AI Product Family

SecureAid joins AccelVeo, Bespin Global's manufacturing intelligence AI solution, forming a portfolio of AI‑driven products engineered to deliver immediate, measurable business ROI. Both solutions showcase Bespin Global's commitment to using AI not just as a buzzword, but as a practical engine for security and operational excellence.

About Bespin Global

Bespin Global delivers award‑winning cloud and AI solutions, helping organizations adopt, manage, and optimize Cloud & AI with measurable results. Recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 8 consecutive years and serving as a premier partner for AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, Bespin Global is trusted by more than 5,000 customers worldwide.

With over 1,400 certified cloud and AI experts across 15 global offices, Bespin Global specializes in tailored strategies that simplify complexity, accelerate innovation, and drive meaningful business outcomes.

