Bespin Global US Named To CRN Solution Provider 500 List For 2026, Ranking #396

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespin Global US, a leading cloud managed services and solutions provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Bespin Global US at #396 on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. The solution providers on this list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

Bespin Global US has earned this recognition through its consistent delivery of enterprise-grade cloud managed services, cloud migration, cloud-native development, and FinOps solutions. The company's dedication to operational excellence, deep partnerships with leading hyperscalers including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, and a growing footprint across North America have driven significant revenue growth and customer success in 2025 and into 2026.

"Being recognized on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list and ranking #396 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Bespin Global US team," said Sunny Kim, CEO of Bespin Global US. "This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering innovative cloud solutions that drive real business value for our customers. We are proud to be counted among North America's top solution providers and remain focused on accelerating our customers' cloud transformation journeys."

"This recognition validates the tremendous momentum we've built across our sales and go-to-market efforts," said Eric McKinley, Vice President of Sales at Bespin Global US. "Our team is laser-focused on helping enterprises unlock the full potential of AI & the cloud and being named to the SP500 at #396 reinforces that we are delivering results that matter to our customers and partners."

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well-deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

About Bespin Global US

Bespin Global US is a leading cloud managed services provider dedicated to helping enterprises accelerate their cloud transformation. With deep expertise across AWS, and Google Cloud, Bespin Global US delivers end-to-end cloud solutions, including managed services, cloud migration, cloud-native development, FinOps, and security. Headquartered in Wilmington DE, Bespin Global US serves customers across North America as part of the global Bespin Global family, one of the world's largest cloud-focused managed service providers. For more information, visit www.bespinglobal.us.

About The Channel Company



The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by Eagle Tree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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SOURCE Bespin Global