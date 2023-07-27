Bespin Global Appoints New CEO, Sunny Kim

News provided by

Bespin Global

27 Jul, 2023, 19:33 ET

  • Sunny Kim joined Bespin Global in 2018 and lead the company's expansion into the U.S. market since 2021
  • Kim's extensive knowledge and global experience will help drive Bespin Global's rapid growth and create synergies between its overseas bases

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespin Global(https://www.bespinglobal.com/), a multi-cloud operations management company, announced that Sunny Kim, CEO of Bespin Global U.S. was appointed as its new CEO. In his new role, Mr. Kim will be responsible for positioning Bespin Global as a global cloud MSP managing cloud MSP businesses in Korea, US, China, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia. Each of the regions will be directly reporting to Sunny Kim.

Continue Reading
New Bespin Global CEO, Sunny Kim
New Bespin Global CEO, Sunny Kim

Since joining the company in 2018, Sunny Kim has led the software business unit and contributed to the company's innovation and growth. Since 2021, he has been the head of Bespin Global's U.S. operation, where he has led the fastest growing region within Bespin Global and contributed significantly to the company's global expansion. Prior to joining Bespin Global, he was with Samsung Electronics for 12 years. His last post was as a Vice President of Samsung Next where he led investments into technology startups. Prior to Samsung, he was with Accenture and Siebel Systems(Oracle). He graduated from Georgia Tech and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management (MBA).

"My goal and mission as the new global head of Bespin Global is for the Korean-born cloud company to grow in the largest markets such as North America and Europe, and eventually become a top player in the global cloud market," said Sunny Kim. "I will explore and pursue various ways, including M&A, to accelerate global growth and secure leadership in the market. I will also strengthen connections and exchanges among Bespin Global's overseas bases, currently located in 14 cities in 9 countries, to create greater synergies and contribute to our transformation into a truly global company."

"Sunny Kim is a brave leader who can deliver results. He created our US beach head during the height of Covid. He then made it into the fastest growing division while reaching the profitability before any other division. He also embodies our Learn Do Share core values. There is no one better suited to keep spreading our core value throughout our global operations. He will be instrumental in making sure that Bespin Global becomes a truly global cloud MSP," said John HanJoo Lee, CEO and Chairman of Newberry Global.

John HanJoo Lee will continue to serve as CEO and Chairman of Newberry Global which is the holding company that owns and operates technology companies around the world including Bespin Global, OpsNow, joint ventures in Japan and UAE, and others. Sunny Kim will report to John HanJoo Lee.

SOURCE Bespin Global

Also from this source

Bespin Global Forms Joint Venture with e& enterprise in the Middle East

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.