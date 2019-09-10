Bespin Global Receives 'Google Cloud Platform Managed Services Provider' partner status

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6, 2019, Bespin Global Corporation ( http://bespinglobal.com CEO Lee Han-joo), a global cloud management company, announced the Google Cloud Managed Services Provider initiative.

Bespin Global currently holds over 100+ Google Cloud certifications in Korea & China, and is the first Asian Pacific-headquartered partner to achieve status as a Premier Partner and Managed Services Provider with Google Cloud.

A Google Cloud Managed Services Provider (MSP) must have the capability to operate skilled technical support, as well as have diverse and solid cloud experience, and make investments in Google Cloud practices. This includes the ability to provide 24x7x365 active global support through enterprise-class Service Level Agreement (SLA), engineer support capabilities and DevOps operation with MSP feature, tools and solutions.

In addition, strong and diverse cloud experience is required, including technical competence in Google Cloud technologies, expert service delivery capabilities, offerings, and cloud migration services, as well as having proven managed services customers in the consulting sector.

"For many Google Cloud customers, a qualified MSP makes all the difference. From hands-on support to the ongoing operation of customer workloads, these partners offer proactive services to both large and small cloud adopters. With their staff of dedicated technical experts, MSPs can tackle high-touch projects, covering engagement to migration and execution, to post-planning and ongoing optimization. Bespin Global is a valued partner, and they've proven their expertise in helping enterprises on their journey to the cloud," said Ash Willis, Head of Cloud Partners and Alliances, Asia Pacific.

Lee Han-joo, CEO of Bespin Global said, "We have earned this partner status and have been recognized globally for the Google Cloud competency. This means the number of customers who have been successfully introduced to Google Cloud through Bespin Global in Korea and the number of future customers who want to be introduced has increased, and that the high quality service has been made available to customers. In particular, we expect it to become more active with the announcement of the opening of the Google Cloud Seoul region in early 2020. We will provide world-class services to our customers by building and providing managed service business for Google Cloud."

Bespin Global received the "2018 Google Cloud JAPAC Breakthrough Partner of the Year" award last April at "Google Cloud Next'19" in San Francisco, in recognition of its outstanding customer successes, collaboration with Google Cloud team, and revenue growth. In addition, it has confirmed its digital competence as a cloud expertise company by applying G Suite throughout the company while servicing G Suite, the productive tool of Google, to customers.

*About Bespin Global Inc.

Bespin Global is an end-to-end cloud IT company dually head-quartered in Beijing and Seoul. We are a leading provider of software-enabled cloud services, empowering some of the largest enterprises in Asia.

Our global service footprint expands beyond East Asia, as we cover North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

We offer the industry's broadest portfolio of services that include Infrastructure Managed Services, Data Managed Services, Application Managed Services and OpsNow, Bespin Global's very own Cloud Management Platform (CMP).

Bespin Global is the largest cloud MSP in East Asia, with more than 800+ employees and recognized in the industry as one of the most reliable and secure cloud partners, Bespin Global has more than 680 customers globally.

