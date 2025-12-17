Bespin Global US Achieves AWS AI Services Competency, Strengthening Its Leadership in Enterprise AI Innovation

Milestone Marks Significant Step in Bespin Global's AI Growth Strategy

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespin Global, a leader in cloud and AI solutions, is excited to share that it has earned the AWS AI Services Competency. This achievement highlights Bespin Global's dedication to delivering practical AI innovation for customers using AWS.

The AWS AI Services Competency is awarded to partners who demonstrate strong technical expertise and a proven track record of customer success in building and managing impactful AI solutions. For Bespin Global, this recognition reinforces our commitment to helping organizations boost productivity, unlock new insights, and innovate with AWS-powered AI technologies.

"As organizations move quickly to adopt AI, they need trusted partners who understand both the technology and the operational realities of deploying it at scale," said Sunny Kim, Global CEO of Bespin Global. "Achieving the AWS AI Services Competency reflects our commitment to building practical, scalable AI solutions that deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers."

As part of this milestone, Bespin Global's AI capabilities are now discoverable through AWS Marketplace, where organizations can explore, procure, and deploy partner solutions—including foundation models, AI tooling, applications, consulting services, and curated third-party data. This makes it even easier for customers to engage with Bespin Global as they begin or accelerate their AI transformation journeys.

Bespin Global continues to collaborate closely with AWS to help customers adopt next-generation AI use cases, from intelligent operations and automation to industry-specific AI solutions and generative AI deployments. During AWS re: Invent, Bespin Global's AI experts met with customers to showcase practical AI applications and guide organizations on how to unlock value quickly and responsibly.

About Bespin Global

Bespin Global has been recognized for its leadership in cloud and AI, being named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud MSP for the eighth consecutive year, and honored as the 2023 AWS Global MSP Partner of the Year and the 2023 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year.

