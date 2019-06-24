Bespoke Adds Transportation and Entrepreneurship Luminary, Gabe Klein as Advisor

TOKYO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke, creators of the industry-leading AI-powered chatbot developed specifically for travelers, today announce Gabe Klein, former commissioner of the Chicago and Washington DC Departments of Transportation and founding partner of CityFi, has joined as an advisor to the company. In his role, Klein will leverage his 25 years of experience in the business, government and mobility sectors to assist Bespoke's U.S. go-to-market strategy. In addition to his work with CityFi and in the public sector, Klein is a venture partner at Fontinalis Partners, has served as vice president of Zipcar, national director of Bikes USA and CEO of electric powered, organic food truck chain, On The Fly. Klein's accomplishments include building two of the first and largest bikeshare systems in the U.S., working to bring a new riverwalk to Chicago, as well as overseeing the addition of four new CTA (Chicago Transit Authority) transit stations.

Bespoke's advanced AI is developed and refined with a focus on empowering travelers with essential information and tips in an intuitive and familiar, yet powerful chat service – improving guests' visits and adventures, while relieving hotel and travel center staff. The company's unique travel-focused AI is augmented by on-the-ready, seamless, human chat to continuously improve, teach and optimize their AI technology, while providing customers and travelers with a no-compromise, instantaneous and reliable source of information.

"Japan is an established leader in AI chatbot technology, so it makes good sense for the U.S. to benefit from the learnings in Japan and the mass adoption of Bebot in airports, transit agencies, hotels and more," said Gabe Klein, Author, investor, entrepreneur and former government official. "It's an honor to join Bespoke and I look forward to helping to bring their solutions to the U.S. to provide urban dwellers and travelers with a new way to navigate, be informed and have the best possible travel experience."

ABOUT BESPOKE INC.

Based in Tokyo, Bespoke Inc. is a world-leading developer of multilingual Artificial Intelligence solutions serving travel and tourism industries. With a focus on providing accessibility and uncovering local resources for users from over 100 countries, one of the company's most popular products is the Bebot AI travel concierge. Bespoke custom AI chatbot customers include Holiday Inn, Sofitel Hotels & Resorts and Narita International Airport. As of Q1 2019, over 12 million travelers per year interact with Bespoke Chatbot technology.

- How is Bespoke or Bespoke's offerings unique in the industry?

They are totally unique! From the delivery vehicle itself (web based chat) to the significant artificial intelligence capabilities, to the whimsical, fun nature of the tool.

