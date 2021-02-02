Bespoke and Mountain View Staging open a hybrid virtual event broadcast studio in San Francisco

"It's time to leave your laptop webcam and impress your audience with an HD broadcast in front of our LED wall," said MVS Vice President of Production Ben Kristy. "LED walls can serve so many purposes during a production allowing us to change looks quickly without resetting the stage and the production quality is simply superior to any do-it-yourself options out there."

With the combination of a modular venue in a convenient location and a proven technology partner to provide technical support, Bespoke's new broadcast studio is set to be a premier venue for all types of covid-safe events in the San Francisco market. All MVS technical staff have been certified by Safe Sets International to ensure a safe environment for clients and their attendees. Touch-free check in options are available to ensure visitors are also screened prior to entry.

"With the proper safety protocols in place there is no reason to wait any longer to plan your next event as a virtual broadcast," said MVS President Peter Johnson, "Demand has shifted for these virtual services and MVS is ready with an experienced team that can take your production to the next level."

Initial usage of the Bespoke studio will be virtual broadcasts only, but as it is deemed safe, the modular setup of the venue will come into play in hosting hybrid events with in-person and online attendees combined.

"We have rolled out some really incredible new technology with our partner MVS. We are taking things virtual," said Bespoke Director of Events Kimberly Itani. "Hopefully very soon we are going to be doing hybrid events as well. It has the capability to reach an audience much broader than what we could have done in house."

To schedule your next event or learn more please contact [email protected] or [email protected]

Bespoke event space features

-11 x 20-foot LED wall

-High Speed internet

-18,000 Sq. Ft. event space and 5,000 Sq. Ft. pre-function

-Located in the heart of downtown SF

-Customizable layout event space

-Rooftop Access with views for open air events

-Interactive displays

-2 catering pantries

-Rapid Covid testing upon request

-Convenient parking

-Restroom facilities

-Green room with private facilities

-Pre-Function/registration area

-For more information visit https://bespokesf.co/events-overview

About Mountain View Staging

MVS is a full-service event production company with offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Washington D.C. MVS uses the latest technology to enhance the attendee experience with interactivity to provide an engaging platform for their clients. Adapting to increased demand for virtual and hybrid events is a natural progression for a company that is already on the leading edge of the event industry.

Website URL: https://mvstaging.com/

About Bespoke

Bespoke is a collection of indoor and outdoor event venues, meeting rooms, and Coworking office located within Westfield San Francisco Centre. Specializing in virtual conferences and hybrid meetings, Bespoke's built-in live stream and video conferencing capabilities can be customized to accommodate any tech forward business need.

Website URL: www.bespokesf.co

Multimedia links

Promotional video- https://youtu.be/ootfGnzEXAw

Contact: Kimberly Itani Contact: Robert Johnson Director of Events, Bespoke VP Operations, MVS 707-365-3651 801-489-7302 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Mountain View Staging

Related Links

https://mvstaging.com

