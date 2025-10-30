Bespoke Concierge MD Expands Women's Health Services with New Comprehensive Assessment Program

The program enhances breast-health navigation, menopause/MHT consults, and integrative musculoskeletal care, led by Dr. Phyllis Nsiah-Kumi and Dr. Precious Barnes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke Concierge MD announced the launch of its Women's Health Assessment, expanding services to speed breast-health screening, streamline follow-up, and deliver evidence-based menopause care during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and beyond. The program, led by Dr. Phyllis Nsiah-Kumi , MD, MPH, and Dr. Precious Barnes, DO, MS , deepens access to relationship-based women's care within Bespoke's concierge model.

The program offers a comprehensive assessment of physical and mental well-being from home. It begins with screenings covering emotional health, nutrition, exercise, and menopause, followed by preventive screenings and biomarker testing to monitor metabolic, cardiac, and general health. The final step is a telehealth appointment with residency-trained physicians, empowering women to take control of their health with convenience and confidence. Focused on proactive, preventive care, this one-time checkup reflects Bespoke Concierge MD's commitment to closing the gap in women's health and ensuring every woman receives expert, personalized attention.

"Women don't need another maze—they need a clear path from risk to results," said Dr. Zaid Fadul, MD , Chief Executive Officer at Bespoke Concierge MD. "We built this program to reduce delays between screening orders, imaging, and follow-up, and to bring menopause care and functional support under one roof."

The Assessment reflects the leadership of Dr. Nsiah-Kumi and Dr. Barnes, who have created a more connected and equitable model for women's health. National data show one in eight U.S. women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime (American Cancer Society), while about 1.3 million women enter menopause each year (NIH/NAMS). Yet fewer than 25 percent receive accurate counseling or treatment, even though hormone therapy remains the most effective option for many.

"The data makes it clear—women shoulder the health load for their families, yet too often face fragmented or delayed care," said Dr. Nsiah-Kumi. "Breast health and menopause care must be personal, timely, and culturally competent. We aim to make it easy to know your risk, complete the right screening, and leave with the next steps you understand."

"Function matters," said Dr. Barnes. "When patients breathe and move better, they feel better—and they follow through on care. Integrating OMM supports women through screening, treatment, and recovery."

Dr. Phyllis Nsiah-Kumi, MD, MPH, is a women's-health physician leader trained in internal medicine and pediatrics, with an MPH in Health Promotion & Disease Prevention from Northwestern University.

Dr. Precious Barnes, DO, MS, is a hospitalist and educator with dual board certifications in Family Medicine and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine/OMM, with advanced training in manual medicine and Neuromusculoskeletal Science.

Bespoke Concierge MD has opened priority new-patient appointments throughout November with coordinated local imaging referrals.

For more information, visit www.bespokeconciergemd.com/womens-health .

