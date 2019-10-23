Bespoke Financial Raises $7M to Expand Cannabis Lending Platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Bespoke Financial, a first of its kind short-term lender focused on the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the completion of a $7M round of financing led by Casa Verde, a venture firm that counts Snoop Dogg as a partner.

Bespoke Financial was launched in 2018 by co-founders Benjamin Dusastre, Pablo Borquez-Schwarzbeck and George Mancheril. Borquez-Schwarzbeck and Dusastre are also the co-founders of ProducePay, a fintech platform focused on produce farmers across North and South America. Founded in 2014, ProducePay has financed $2+ billion in perishable commodities to date, operates in 13 countries, processes thousands of transactions monthly and has raised over $200M in funding from some of the largest and most prominent investors in the world.

"Bespoke offers unique financing options to alleviate working capital limitations across the cannabis supply chain."

Building off ProducePay's successful business model to offer financing to a similarly underbanked industry, Bespoke provides unique financing options for the cannabis industry by incorporating ProducePay's proven underwriting model, risk management controls and technological expertise in building a successful fintech platform.

"While the US legal cannabis market is forecasted to grow over 20% annually, reaching $23B by 2022, the industry's true growth potential is limited by long cash flow cycles throughout the supply chain and a lack of scalable and efficient capital sources," says Bespoke Financial Co-Founder and CEO, George Mancheril. "Our approach will dramatically improve cash flow cycles across the supply chain and provide scalable working capital to fuel our clients' growth."

The $7M raise, led by Casa Verde with participation from Greenhouse Capital Partners, and Outbound Ventures among others, will be used to both enhance Bespoke's existing online platform where borrowers can request funds on a real-time basis and to expand Bespoke's team and marketing efforts. While currently focused on the California cannabis market, the company has plans to quickly expand into other legal US jurisdictions.

"Bespoke is filling a critical funding gap for US cannabis businesses that are rapidly scaling and need short-term working capital solutions. With the recent softening of the public markets, private financing is becoming more expensive. As such, Bespoke has created an efficient alternative for cannabis companies to access liquidity while managing their dilution," says Karan Wadhera, Managing Partner of Casa Verde. "Given the Bespoke team's previous success in building the leading agtech platform, coupled with their depth of fintech expertise, we are confident in leadership's ability to execute."

About Bespoke Financial

Bespoke Financial is the cannabis industry's premier fintech lender, offering short term lending options to fuel business growth in the legal cannabis industry. Our mission is to accelerate access to capital to reduce cash flow cycles and provide cannabis companies the financial flexibility to realize their true growth potential.

About Casa Verde

Casa Verde (CV) is the leading venture capital firm focusing exclusively on the cannabis industry. As both the domestic and international markets continue to evolve and mature, CV maintains a view that cannabis will be among the most compelling investment themes of our generation. CV invests in scalable, capital efficient businesses, led by world-class management teams, addressing long-term market needs.

