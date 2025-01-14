Bespoke Metrics Launches 2025 Annual Comment Period

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - COMPASS by Bespoke Metrics, the leading platform for standardized prequalification and subcontractor risk evaluation in construction, has launched its 2025 feedback and comment period. Running until February 28, the initiative invites industry professionals to provide input on the COMPASS 1Form and proposed updates to the Q Score methodology.

This annual review reinforces COMPASS's commitment to transparency, consistency, and collaboration to support the evolving needs of the construction industry. Stakeholders are encouraged to participate in shaping the future of these industry-standard solutions.

"Stakeholder input is critical to maintaining the rigor and relevance of the tools that contractors and subcontractors rely on daily," said Michael Ho, CEO. "Through this process, we invite the market to engage with us in refining the standards that drive efficiency, risk management, and safety across the industry."

Two Key Initiatives:

COMPASS 1Form Feedback

The COMPASS 1Form is the broadly accepted data collection standard for subcontractor prequalification, used by leading general contractors. Stakeholders are invited to provide feedback on the structure, content, and usability to ensure it continues to meet the highest standards.

The COMPASS Q Score is the industry benchmark for subcontractor risk assessment. The 2025 proposed methodology revisions aim to enhance the applicability of the Q Score as a critical decision-making tool. Industry participants are encouraged to review the proposed methodology and submit comments.

How to Participate

Stakeholders can access the joint feedback and comment landing page here to:

Share feedback on the COMPASS 1Form.

Review the proposed COMPASS Q Score methodology and submit comments.

Annual Comment 2025

About Bespoke Metrics:

Offering multi-language concierge service for both subcontractors and general contractors, COMPASS by Bespoke Metrics is a leading prequalification platform that supports industry-wide data collection, verification, and analytics. Through the COMPASS 1Form, subcontractor data is collected using a unique standardized approach, while giving subcontractors full control of their data. General contractors benefit from the analytics derived from standardized data, enabling them to effectively manage project and default risks.

To learn more about Bespoke Metrics, visit compass.bespokemetrics.com, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or contact us at [email protected] or 1-800-689-6819 to schedule a demo.

