Bespoke Metrics Releases Finalized Mass Timber Project Scoring Methodology

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Bespoke Metrics, the leading provider of construction prequalification data through the COMPASS Platform, today announced the finalization of its Mass Timber Project Scoring Methodology, following the close of a public comment period.

Bespoke Metrics was engaged by the Climate Smart Buildings Alliance and the Canadian Wood Council, through the Mass Timber Insurance Action Plan, to develop this methodology as part of broader efforts to enhance transparency, comparability, and insurability in the use of sustainable construction materials. By standardizing how mass timber experience and risk management practices are evaluated, the framework supports more informed decision-making among owners, insurers, and lenders.

The methodology, which includes the General Contractor (GC) Q Score and the Mass Timber Project Scoring Modifier, establishes a standardized framework for evaluating contractor risk on mass timber construction projects. The GC Q Score provides a baseline assessment of general contractor risk, while the Mass Timber Project Scoring Modifier adjusts that score upward or downward ("notches") to account for the distinct technical and operational considerations associated with mass timber construction.

Mass timber presents significant opportunities as a lower-carbon building material, but it also introduces unique risk factors—including combustibility considerations, moisture sensitivity, supply chain constraints, and a more limited pool of experienced subcontractors and suppliers. The finalized methodology is designed to ensure these factors are consistently and transparently reflected in contractor risk assessments.

"Our new government is focused on pivoting our forestry industry so we can support workers, diversify our value-added products, and create prosperity for Canadians," said The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada. "By helping to build the confidence needed for mass timber projects to scale, Bespoke Metrics' Mass Timber Project Scoring Methodology is actively retooling our industry, supporting our ambitions to build millions of new homes, and providing the certainty insurers, builders, and communities need."

"Mass timber continues to gain momentum across Canada, but confidence in its risk profile depends on clarity and consistency," said Michael Ho, CEO of Bespoke Metrics. "This methodology introduces a structured, evidence-based framework that reflects both general contractor performance and project-specific mass timber factors. The approach reflects thoughtful input from industry leaders that we received during the public comment period."

The Mass Timber Project Scoring Methodology is part of the Mass Timber Insurance Action Plan, a joint project of the Climate Smart Buildings Alliance and the Canadian Wood Council. This project, along with other initiatives under the Action Plan, is generously supported by Natural Resources Canada's Green Construction through Wood program.

The final methodology is now available at: https://compass.bespokemetrics.com/methodology/Bespoke_Metrics_Mass_Timber_Scoring_Methodology.pdf

About Bespoke Metrics

Bespoke Metrics is a leading provider of data-driven risk evaluation and analytics for the construction industry. Through its COMPASS platform, Bespoke Metrics delivers standardized data collection, verification, and benchmarking to support more efficient decision-making and risk management.

SOURCE Bespoke Metrics