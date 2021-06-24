Bespoke Post Contributes $50 Million to Small-Owned Businesses

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke Post , the leading subscription and e-commerce service that scouts high-quality, under-the-radar goods and guidance, today announced they have spent $50 million with small brands, surpassing the original commitment of $20 million they made last year to stand by their small brand partners as they faced significant pandemic-related challenges.

Bespoke Post codified their long-standing support of small businesses in March 2020 with the Support Small Initiative and since then, Bespoke Post has been introduced to over 1,500 new brands and purchased over $50 million worth of products. Bespoke Post was founded with the mission and goal to work with small, under-the-radar brands and help them establish themselves within the industry. Bespoke Post works with numerous small-owned businesses such as Oxford Pennant , Daggerfish , Cardon , Old Whaling Co., Servant Coffee, GUY FOX, Kyrgies and many more. Among one of the many successful small brands Bespoke Post has made an impact on since its launch in 2020 is oHHo CBD.

"Prior to partnering with Bespoke Post, we were and are a tiny startup, and had only been in operation for three months when I got in touch," said Nic Stephenson, Co-founder of oHHo CBD. "The partnership helped us reach new audiences and provides super elegant content for our growing business. It has also been key to our investor story that we partnered with Bespoke Post so early in our journey."

With over 300K subscribers across the U.S. and Canada, Bespoke Post is proud to support independent makers with approximately 90% of the products they sell coming from small businesses.

"Bespoke Post was founded with a mission centered around product discovery, and we believe small businesses are the best vehicle to deliver that to our customers," said Michelle Zara Evans, the Chief Merchandising Officer at Bespoke Post. "To us, small businesses are synonymous with quality, craftsmanship, and stories—all elements our customers look for."

Since inception, Bespoke Post has bought over $100 million in goods from small businesses, but as they have grown, they have evolved to be more than just a written check.

"As we have grown, we have increasingly been able to buy in large-scale quantities, which creates a unique platform through which we can really help small makers grow and tell their story," said co-CEO Steve Szaronos. "We place large purchase orders that help them scale their operations, while also marketing them to our engaged audience through our site, social channels, and email list, leading to an increase in brand recall and purchase intent for our partners."

Bespoke Post subscription boxes and e-commerce services are available at bespokepost.com .

About Bespoke Post:

Bespoke Post was founded in 2011 by Steve Szaronos and Rishi Prabhu and delivers under-the-radar goods and guidance through a monthly subscription service and ecommerce shop.

SOURCE Bespoke Post

Related Links

www.bespokepost.com

