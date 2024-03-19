Bespoken Spirits Grand Opening Celebrates Innovation in Bourbon Aging

Join Bespoken Spirits and Hell House Whiskey in Lexington for a Night of Bourbon Tastings, Music, and Special Guest Appearance by Lynyrd Skynyrd

LEXINGTON, Ken., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoken Spirits, the innovative California bourbon maker known for its pioneering approach to bourbon aging, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky. The grand opening event is scheduled for March 27th, 2024, from 6 PM to 8 PM at their new distillery in Greyline Station. This marks a significant milestone as Bespoken Spirits transitions its operations to the heart of bourbon country.

"Kentucky's signature bourbon industry continues to see historic momentum," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "This growth is not possible without quality companies like Bespoken Spirits believing in Kentucky and the business-friendly environment we have established. This grand opening marks a welcome addition to Lexington and an exciting next step for the company. I am thrilled to see Bespoken's success here in the commonwealth."

To celebrate its grand opening, Bespoken Spirits and Hell House Whiskey are thrilled to host a special appearance by one of its esteemed Artist Partnerships, Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary rock band will join the festivities, and participate in a bottle signing event for their Hell House Whiskey at Total Wine & more the next day from 12 PM to 2 PM followed by their concert at Rupp Arena. Attendees of the grand opening event at Greyline Station can expect an evening filled with tastings of Bespoken Spirits' exceptional bourbons, music, and the chance to mingle with industry experts and bourbon aficionados alike.

Mayor Linda Gorton stated "I was happy to be involved in recruiting Bespoken Spirits to Lexington. Bespoken Spirits is a perfect fit for Lexington. Agriculture technology companies are attracted to our city because of its quality of life, highly educated workforce, and deep roots in agriculture. By integrating technology into the art of bourbon aging, Bespoken Spirits is now ushering in a new era of craftsmanship here in bourbon country. Welcome, Bespoken Spirits!"

"We're excited to open our doors in Lexington and share our innovative approach to bourbon with the community," said Peter Iglesias, CEO of Bespoken Spirits. "This marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for us, and we look forward to contributing to Kentucky's rich bourbon heritage."

Schedule of Events:

March 27, 2024

6:00PM – 8:00PM EST

Bespoken Spirits Grand Opening

101 Loudon Ave, Ste 136

Lexington, KY 40508

Free entry.

March 28, 2024

12:00PM – 2:00PM EST

Hell House Meet and Greet / Bottle Signing with Lynyrd Skynyrd

Total Wine & More

2321 Sir Barton Way Suite 165, Lexington, KY 40509

On-site bottle purchase required.

8:00PM EST

The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

Rupp Arena

430 W Vine St, Lexington, KY 40507

Tickets available online.

About Lynyrd Skynyrd

Few ensembles have had the deep impact in creating a lifestyle as Skynyrd has. The band travels forward with a primary mission of celebrating a legacy that honors all whom have had a resonating contribution to the lives of hundreds of millions of fans globally. Former original members Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Billy Powell, Bob Burns, Leon Wilkeson and Ed King alongside others will forever remain significant contributors to this indelible repertoire and the band's colorful history. Today, Lynyrd Skynyrd rocks on with a current line-up featuring Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark "Sparky" Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Damon Johnson, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.

The rock and roll powerhouse continually tours, and with a catalog of over 60 albums, billions of streams, and tens of millions of records sold, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remain a cultural icon that appeals to all generations.

About Bespoken Spirits

Bespoken Spirits is a groundbreaking modern spirits company revolutionizing the industry with its sustainable maturation process, backed by $2.6 million in seed funding from market leaders such as billionaire T.J. Rodgers and MLB legend Derek Jeter. Bespoken uses the same all-natural elements of wood, toast, and char that traditional distillers use, but thanks to a combination of inserting toasted micro staves and a proprietary process they have that tailors natural flavors from billions of possible combinations, they're able to produce premium quality products mindfully while using less wood, water, time and energy required by traditional barrel aging. They have tested over 5,000 unique whiskey variations and have created a range of whiskey that has won over 180 medals in the past 3 years including ASCOT awards, American Distilling Institute, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, World Whiskies, New York World Wine & Spirits, and more.

For more information about Bespoken Spirits, please visit bespokenspirits.com.

